World's 6 Worst Foods For Health: Cut These Down From Your Diet

What we eat directly impacts our health, and consuming unhealthy foods regularly can lead to a host of health problems. While many of us know that sugary snacks and fast food can be detrimental to our health, there are certain foods that are even worse. These foods are often high in calories, saturated fats, and additives, making them a recipe for disaster.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the world’s worst foods for health that you should cut down on or avoid altogether. From processed meats to sugary drinks and deep-fried snacks, we’ll explore the reasons why these foods are so bad for us and suggest healthier alternatives that you can enjoy without sacrificing taste.

You probably have these foods in your kitchen and regularly consuming them. Lavleen Kaur, Head Nutritionist & Founder, Diet Insight, a nutrition and wellness clinic and Aman Puri, Nutritionist and founder, Steadfast Nutrition, will brief you on why these are one of the worst foods and you should cut down on these today.

Margarine and refined oils

Branded as healthy, margarine and refined oils have absolutely zero nutritional value, and contain refined trans and unsaturated fatty acids that disturb your lipid profile and raise insulin levels. Packaged snacks and quick bites

Biscuits, cookies, ready-to-eat oats, namkeen, cereals, muesli, chips, bakery, etc. generally contain refined flour, sugar, and oils. Ice creams are also loaded with chemically processed refined oils and sugar. Processed meat and meat products

Bacon, sausages, ham, salami, hot dogs, etc. are processed with chemical preservatives (Sodium nitrates and nitrites) that are proven carcinogens and increase your risk of cancer. Regular consumption of processed foods (all the above) is the leading cause of lifestyle diseases and chronic disorders such as high inflammation, diabetes, heart conditions, thyroid, hypertension, cancer, etc. White Sugar

Refined sugar has empty calories and no nutritional value and is found in jams, jellies, confectionery and bakery goods, soft drinks, fruit juices, and many others. Replace sugar drinks with fresh lemon water, coconut water, fruit-infused water, and herbal teas. Include organic honey/jaggery, figs, dates, prunes, dried apricots, and fresh fruits as a healthier alternative to refined sugar. Saturated Fats

Excess intake of saturated fats can lead to elevated blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels and obesity and heart problems. Restrict unhealthy saturated fats from red meats such as pork, lamb, mutton, and beef; processed/packaged/preserved/junk/fried and fatty foods; and full-fat dairy products. Choose healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocados, fatty fishes, and others. Refined flour

Refined flour or maida is a simple carbohydrate with negligible fibre. Its high glycemic index causes blood sugar to spike, increasing the risk of diabetes, obesity, hypertension, hormonal issues, metabolic disorders, and heart complications. Swap white breads/pasta, bakery items, and breakfast cereals with healthier foods rich in complex carbohydrates such as whole wheat breads/pasta, quinoa, oats, and millets.

