Worried About Body Odour In Summer? These Tips Will Help Your Perfume Last Longer

Be it that floral morning scent or the intense musky note, a hint of your favourite perfume makes you feel fresh and lively all day long. During the summer months, the constant worry is that you might have a foul odour as a result of sweat. We end up looking for perfumes that will last through the day. While many products claim to do so, there are a few easy hacks to retain that fragrance and save you the hassle of carrying your perfume with you.
- To make your perfume last longer, apply it after you have taken a shower. Towel dry your skin and then apply the fragrance. You can also choose to wear an unscented moisturiser or lotion before spraying your favourite perfume. The hydrated and oily base gives space for the scent to absorb deeper into the skin.
- Identify the pulse points and make sure to apply the perfume there. The arteries at these spots are considered to be close to the surface of the skin. They help the fragrance spread and feel stronger. These can be identified on the wrists, neck, cleavage, belly button and ankles.
- You must have seen a lot of people around you rubbing their wrists after applying perfume. But it actually causes the top notes of the scent to evaporate before they can settle on the skin’s surface. The perfume needs to gradually mix with your natural fragrance for it to last all day.
- However odd it may sound, you can also apply a little bit of the perfume to your hair. The hair is said to hold fragrance longer. Either apply a small amount directly on the strands or through your hairbrush, as you deem fit. Keep in mind to do this only on freshly washed hair, otherwise, the natural oils in the hair can diffuse the perfume.
- Unlike deodorants, you do not need to apply too much perfume every day. These are stronger than deos, and an excess of them can cause a headache.
- You should not spray perfumes over your clothes, as they can leave stains and are less effective. Rather, apply it to the skin, let it dry, and then put on your outfit.
- Perfumes should be stored in a place that does not experience rapid temperature changes. For instance, in the bathroom, which is rather damp, or in a corner that experiences direct sunlight. You can keep them in your closet or on vanity tables.
first published: June 26, 2023, 17:49 IST
last updated: June 26, 2023, 17:49 IST