Worried About Hair Fall Issues? This Amazing DIY Hair Serum Might Help You

The summer heat, sunlight, and sweat harm our scalp and cause hair fall and dandruff. To deal with all kinds of issues, we will share some amazing home remedies that will give you thick and strong hair. Take a look at the DIY hair serum, which can cure many problems related to your hair in a few days.

How to make DIY hair serum:

Ingredients:

3 small onions

3 to 4 teaspoons of tea leaves

A glass of water

Spray bottle

Procedure:

First, fill a pan with water and put it on medium flame. Add the tea leaves to the boiling water and stir thoroughly. Cover the pan for some time. Then take the onions, peel them and cut them into thin slices. Now, add the chopped onions to the tea-infused water. Keep cooking it on a low flame for 15 to 20 minutes. Now, let it cool. Strain it and put it in a spray bottle. Your hair serum is ready.

Advantage:

People of all ages can apply this hair serum, which will keep their hair healthy. This serum also

helps make the hair shiny and black. If your hair is becoming white at a young age, you can start using this serum immediately.

Onions are a great remedy for hair. You can directly apply the onion juice to your hair to get immediate results. The most effective method is to use onion juice as a serum. Take 2 tablespoons of onion juice in a bowl and splash it on a cotton ball. Cover your scalp totally and let the onion juice rest for 15–30 minutes before you wash it with a gentle cleanser. To get the best results, use this at least three times a week.

Onions are rich in sulphate, which helps prevent hair loss and provides nourishment to hair follicles. Onion juice is also an antioxidant that prevents premature hair greying and treats dandruff and other scalp infections.