About 1.28 billion people worldwide have high blood pressure, but unfortunately, 46 per cent of them do not even know that they have it, according to the World Health Organisation. Around 700 million individuals reportedly do not receive treatment for high blood pressure. The primary cause of this is that they don’t visit the doctor for routine blood pressure checks.

High blood pressure is primarily caused by an inactive lifestyle and poor eating practices. High blood pressure increases the chance of developing heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. But the problem of high BP can be controlled by making minor improvements in lifestyle.

Today let’s take a look at the 5 habits that help reduce the problem of BP.

Walking-

According to the research of the University of Virginia, it has been revealed walking briskly 3 days a week reduces blood sugar and bad cholesterol. Several studies say that walking 10,000 steps daily is an easy way to get rid of many diseases.

Reduce waist length-

According to the Mayo Clinic, an increase in waist length or measurement is a sign of a variety of diseases. As a result, the waistline must be reduced at all costs. In general, if a man’s waist measurement is greater than 40 inches, he is at risk for a variety of diseases. At the same time, women’s waists should not be larger than 35 inches.

Healthy Diet-

According to reports, high blood pressure can be controlled by diet. Whole grains, green leafy vegetables, low-fat dairy products, fruits, and vegetables reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol. Taking 3500 to 5000 mg of potassium daily will cure high blood pressure. Spinach, cauliflower, avocado, banana, potato, butternut, beans, lentils, etc. should be consumed for potassium.

Regular Exercise-

Regular exercise not only lowers blood pressure but also prevents blood sugar and bad cholesterol from rising. Regular exercisers develop the ability to avoid a wide range of diseases.

Control on salt-

If the amount of salt consumed each day is reduced slightly, the heart’s health improves drastically. Sodium contributes to the problem of high blood pressure. Every day, less than 2300 mg of sodium is required. If it is limited to 1500 mg, high blood pressure will be reduced immediately.

