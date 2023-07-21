Worried About Premature Greying? 5 Things To Include In Your Diet

The whitening of hair is a natural process. But nowadays, because of the unhealthy lifestyle, hair starts turning white at a very young age. So if you are also worried about the same problem, let us tell you that you can solve them with some basic home ingredients. Recently, Dr Rishi Parashar, Senior Consultant, Department of Dermatologists, of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said that if the melanin pigment, which is normally present in the hair follicles, is not removed, the hair gets white sooner. Along with this, Genes, pollution, lack of nutrients, stress, smoking, drinks, an unhealthy lifestyle, etc. are responsible for the fast greying of hair. Apart from this, iron deficiency, vitamin B-12 deficiency, or vitamin D3 deficiency can also cause hair to turn white quickly. So today, let’s take a look at the 5 ingredients to deal with greying of the hair.

1. Nigella Seed or Black Seed: According to nutritionist Dr Sonali Sabharwal, to avoid premature greying of the hair, one is advised to include black seeds in the daily routine. It is recommended to eat sesame, black beans, kalonji, chia seeds, black jaggery, etc.

2. Amla: Dr Sonali says that Amla is fully packed with nutrients and is considered very useful to nourish the hair. It contains Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium, Selenium, etc., which provide nourishment to the hair and also help to deal with greying problems.

3. Foods containing catalase: Catalase is a nutrient that is mostly found in sweet potatoes, carrots, garlic, broccoli, etc. By consuming these things, the hair will not turn white before age. Consuming even one of these things regularly helps to prevent hair loss.