Summers are already here. Women like to wear sleeveless dresses in this season, as they are more comfortable and look good too. Many people are worried about wearing sleeveless as they have the problem of black underarms. If you are also troubled by this problem, we are sharing with you some amazing home remedies, with the help of which you can get bright and clean underarms. Let’s take a look.

1. Lemon: Lemon is a great remedy to deal with black underarms. With the help of lemon, you can reduce your dark underarm spots easily. For this, cut half a lemon and apply it on the dark spot. Keep it for half an hour and then take a bath thoroughly. If you have sensitive skin, you should use it only after a patch test.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has the properties of mild bleach, which acts as a natural cleaner. You can reduce the blackness of your underarm with its help. For this, dip a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply it on the dark spot. By doing this on a daily basis, you can get rid of your dark underarms and wear sleeveless clothes freely.

3. Coconut oil: We all know that coconut oil is very beneficial for the skin in many ways. Not only does it nourish the skin, but it can also remove the problem of dark skin. You can also apply coconut oil on the underarm skin every night and leave it overnight. You will notice a glow on the skin after a few days.

4. Baking soda: You can also take the help of baking soda to get bright and clear underarms. For this, take a bowl and make a thick paste by mixing baking soda and water. Now, apply this paste on the underarms and keep it for at least 15 mins; when it dries off completely, wash it off thoroughly with clean water and apply a moisturiser. Do not forget to apply this remedy once or twice a week.

5. Aloe vera: All of us know that aloe vera has numerous skin benefits. It is also helpful in removing dark spots. For this, first extract the gel from fresh aloe vera leaves and then apply it on the underarm skin. You can use it after a bath or even before sleeping. Gradually the difference in skin tone will be visible.

