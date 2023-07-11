Worried About Your Floors This Monsoon? Check Easy DIY Mopping Solutions

Everyone loves freshly mopped and clean floors. But in the rainy season, keeping the floors clean becomes a hard task. During the monsoons, even after mopping, the floor becomes sticky and its shine disappears. But this year, you don’t need to worry at all.

Today, we will share some easy DIY home remedies with which you can clean your floors in minutes. Most of the time, the liquids used while mopping, make the floors sticky and unhygienic. Check out the following tricks with which you can shine the floors and make them bacteria-free.

1. Vinegar

Vinegar is a natural disinfectant that can be used to clean floors. But many people do not like the smell of vinegar, so you can use it differently. To make the solution, mix half a cup of vinegar in a gallon of warm water and use it. You can also apply it to the floors by adding essential oil to remove the smell.

2. Baking soda

Apart from cooking and baking, did you know baking soda can also be used for cleaning? You can use baking soda to clean the floors and increase their shine. For this, mix half a cup of baking soda in half a bucket of water and mop the floors.

3. Liquid soap or dishwasher

You can also bring shine to the floors with the help of the dishwasher soap that you use to clean the utensils. For this, use a dishwasher or liquid soap with vinegar or baking soda in water. If you are taking a bucket of water, then put 2 spoons of dishwasher detergent in it, add vinegar and wipe your house. This trick is good for both tile and wooden floors.