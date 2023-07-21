Worried About Your Skin This Monsoon? Try These 4 Amazing DIY Face Packs

Most of us welcome the monsoon with great fervour after the hot summer days. The rainy season, however, is very sensitive for our skin. During this time many skincare concerns arise. From whiteheads, blackheads, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritation, and redness, to rashes, many of us face various problems. To protect our skin from these seasonal problems, it is necessary to take some special care. For this, nothing is better than natural ingredients as they cause no reaction or harm to our skin. Today, let us take a look at 4 DIY face packs, with the help of which you can keep the skin cool and protect it from pimples and other skin problems during monsoon.

1. Mint-Curd Face Pack: The menthol present in mint cools the skin, while the lactic acid present in curd works to exfoliate the skin. It protects the skin from seasonal infections. To make this face pack, grind a handful of mint with curd and apply it to the face until it dries completely. Then wash it off with clean water.

2. Sandalwood Rose Water Face Pack: Sandalwood provides coolness to the skin and makes the skin glow from the inside. It also protects the skin from fungal infections. Rose water keeps the skin hydrated. To make this DIY pack, take two spoons of sandalwood powder in a bowl and make a paste by adding rose water. Now, apply it to your clean face. Wash it off after 15 minutes.