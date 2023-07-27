Yashraj Mukhate's Hit Song With Salim and Sulaiman Merchant Graces Times Square Billboard

Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with the viral song ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ and made international celebrities groove over the parody ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ hit another milestone as his first music video in collaboration with music maestros Salim and Sulaiman Merchant gets featured on New York’s Times Square Billboard; marking his success internationally.

Attaining another benchmark of success, Yashraj Mukhate’s first music video in collaboration with Bollywood music producers Salim and Sulaiman made it to one of the coveted billboards across the globe. Yashraj’s song ‘Kahaaniyaan’ revolves around the creator’s life and how he takes inspiration from his surroundings. Working with Salim and Sulaiman, Yashraj composed and gave vocals to the song and its catchy beats and upbeat lyrics garnered immense appreciation from music lovers. The song celebrates the joy of exploration and the power of creativity to transform every day into something extraordinary, showcasing his talent for combining various elements of life to weave a musical tapestry.

Expressing his merriment on featuring at New York Times Square, Yashraj Mukhate said, “It was my pleasure to get to work with Salim and Sulaiman and release a song under their label, Merchant Record. I got to learn so much from them. However, I never anticipated this much success for my first music video. It was always a dream to be at Times Square one day and I had never thought that it would come true with this song. ‘Kahaaniyan’ is surely a memorable song and now it has become a milestone memory for me. I am just too grateful."

Commenting on working with Yashraj Mukhate, Salim and Sulaiman Merchant said, “We always love to welcome new talent and what Yashraj does is exceptional. The way he understands music is phenomenal and his eagerness to learn is commendable. We were in awe when we stumbled on his quirky remixes and immediately we wanted to work with him. It was a great experience for us too as we also learnt things from him and the way he understands musical notes. With Yashraj’s composition and vocals, lyrics by Shivansh, music production by Anshuman and video by Tushar, the entire song came out as a soothing package. We are looking forward to working on more music with Yashraj."