Yasmin Karachiwala Shares The Power of a Protein-Rich Diet and Regular Exercise

Are you experiencing the familiar struggle of not being able to lose weight despite exercising, controlling your diet, and getting enough sleep? If this sounds like you, there’s no need to worry. It might be time to reconsider your protein intake. Protein is a crucial element for building muscle mass and shedding fat. It is one of the three essential macronutrients, along with fats and carbohydrates. A diet high in protein not only increases metabolism but also reduces appetite and positively affects various weight-regulating hormones. Protein is the most important nutrient for weight loss and achieving a healthier body.

The daily protein requirement for the human body depends on factors such as age, overall calorie intake, and level of physical activity. Considering these factors, the recommended protein intake typically falls between 0.8 grams and 1.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. However, it is advisable to consult a nutritionist or personal trainer to determine the ideal protein amount for your specific needs. Once you have this information, increasing your protein intake is straightforward. You can achieve this through supplements or by incorporating a variety of complete proteins into your diet. Speaking of the latter option, there is a wide range of protein-rich foods you can include in your meals, such as lean meat, eggs, fish, milk, and a handful of almonds.