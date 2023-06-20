Yoga Day 2023: Boost Your Heart Health With These 3 Asanas

International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 worldwide to spread awareness about health and fitness. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at the three best yoga poses to increase lung capacity. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual process by which both body and mind can be kept healthy.

However, pollution has emerged as the biggest threat to humans, and it impacts our lungs. Along with this, our lungs are also affected by the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol. Health experts suggest yoga is the answer to all of these.

Yoga can bring flexibility and strength to the muscles of the chest. With the help of yoga, the heart, and lungs can be strengthened together. Yoga exercises related to breathing increase the flow of oxygen in the body, which strengthens the muscles of the lungs, boosts immunity, and reduces the risk of disease.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at the yoga exercises to strengthen the lungs:

1. Hasta Uttanasana -

Hasta Uttanasana is very good for the health of our lungs. To do this exercise, stand with both feet together and take a long, deep breath by joining both hands and moving the waist and hands backwards. Do this exercise slowly and lean back as much as possible. Then, while exhaling, slowly come back to the straight posture. This yoga strengthens the muscles of the chest and also kills the harmful cells in the lungs.

2. Vajrasana-

Vajrasana is also known as the thunderbolt pose or diamond pose. To do this exercise, take a yoga mat and sit on it in a comfortable posture by bending your knees back. Keep both hands on the thigh. Point your toes backwards perfectly. Keep your ankles at a distance from each other. Now slowly lower your body in such a way that your hips rest on your ankles.

Now focus your attention on the breath. Calm the mind and keep breathing slowly. Do this meditation posture for 5 to 10 minutes. This strengthens the back and spine and also helps clear the lungs.