Yoga To Pilates: Top Exercises For Hair Growth

Exercise increases blood flow and oxygen supply to the scalp, providing essential nutrients and promoting hair growth.

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 13:02 IST

New Delhi, India

With a good workout routine you can also achieve a great hair quality and definitely a nice amount of hair growth. (Image: Shutterstock)
Many people dream of having healthy and luscious tresses, but achieving it can be a challenge. Hair is a crucial part of our appearance and taking care of it is equally important as taking care of our skin. While genetics play a significant role in determining the thickness and growth rate of a person’s locks, other factors such as diet, lifestyle, and exercise can also impact hair health.

Exercise can do wonders for your hair growth. In recent years, researchers have found a correlation between regular exercise and improved hair growth.

Here are five exercises for hair growth that you can incorporate into your fitness routine to achieve better and shinier tresses.

  1. Yoga
    Stress can lead to hair loss. Yoga is an excellent way to reduce stress levels and promote hair growth. Poses like the downward-facing dog and the shoulder stand are particularly effective in increasing blood flow to the scalp, which stimulates hair growth.
  2. Scalp Massage
    Scalp massage is a simple and effective way to stimulate hair growth. Massaging your scalp regularly increases blood flow to the hair follicles, which stimulates the growth of tresses. You can use coconut oil or any other hair oil of your choice while massaging your scalp for added benefits.
  3. Cardiovascular Exercise
    Cardiovascular exercise, such as running or cycling, increases blood flow throughout the body, including the scalp. This increased blood flow helps to provide nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles.
  4. Resistance Training
    Resistance training, such as weightlifting, can also promote the growth of your tresses. This type of exercise increases testosterone levels in the body, which can lead to less hair fall. It also increases blood flow to the scalp, providing essential nutrients to the hair follicles.
  5. Pilates
    Pilates is a great way to improve your posture and strengthen your core muscles. Improved posture will reduce tension in the neck and shoulders, which will reduce hair fall. Pilates exercises that involve stretching can help to increase blood flow to the scalp.

