Zakir Khan Is Set To Be The Very First Indian Comedian To Ever Perform At The Illustrious Madison Square Garden

Setting a milestone moment for the Indian comedy industry yet again, India’s pioneering stand-up comic Zakir Khan is gearing up for a once-in-a-lifetime showcase at Madison Square Garden in March 2024. He will also be performing at iconic venues such as Sydney Opera and Palais Theatre later this year.

His most recent tour in support of ‘Tathastu’ sold over 1,00,000 tickets, and saw him trek across USA, Singapore, Canada, Dubai and Australia now he is bringing a series of brand-new headlining shows to Singapore, USA, New Zealand and Australia over the course of the next few months.

Commenting on the same, Zakir Khan who is one of the hottest-selling live acts currently emerging from the South Asian scene states, “The Sydney Opera House and Madison Square Garden…just uttering these names gives me goosebumps. These legendary venues have played host to some of the greatest performers in history, and to get an opportunity to be counted among them is a dream come true. Itne toh maine khwab dekhe bhi nahi the jo poore ho rhe hain."

He further added, “It is humbling to realise that I would stand in the footsteps of giants and make people laugh from those hallowed stages. None of this would have been possible without the unrelenting support and love of my incredible fans, who have stood by me through thick and thin from my beginning years. I am forever grateful to them for allowing me to live my dream and share my stories and art with the world."

Zakir Khan became a well-regarded personality in India’s comedy circuit in 2012 after winning the title of ‘India’s Best Stand Up’, a comedy competition organised by Comedy Central. He later became an internet sensation by releasing three standup series Haq Se Single (2017), Kaksha Gyarvi (2018) and Tathastu (2022) on Amazon Prime Video and is now dominating the live arena.