Zeenat Aman Returns to the Ramp for Shahin Mannan’s Show, Says, “Exciting to Be Doing So Again, While Representing Older Women” | Exclusive

The evergreen superstar Zeenat Aman will be returning to the runway with Shahin Mannan’s showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai

Reported By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 11:24 IST

Mumbai, India

This is the first time Zeenat Aman will be walking for Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Zeenat Aman, an inspiration in the world of fashion and style, has always played the perfect mood board for every generation. She may be known as the country’s favourite star, but for the unacquainted Zeenat started her career as a model.

Today, she is back to reminisce about her good old days as she turns muse for fashion designer Shahin Mannan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Zeenat will be adorning a creation from Shahin Mannan’s collection titled ‘Circle’, which will be showcased on Day 3 at Jio World Garden on March 11th at noon.

Zeenat Aman to play the perfect muse for fashion designer Shahin Mannan (right) at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Elated to be back on the runway and walking for Shahin, Zeenat Aman says, “I started my career as a model, and over the years have walked on many runways. It’s exciting to be doing so again, while representing older women. Some would say I’ve come full circle, and that fits in beautifully with Shahin’s concept.I enjoy Shahin’s quirky designs, and had faith that she would create a striking look for me."

“Circle" is a collection that celebrates the infinite possibilities of fashion, inspired by the timeless and powerful symbol of the circle. The circle is a shape that has been used in art and design for centuries, representing wholeness, continuity, and infinity.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her collection, Shahin Mannan says, “We are thrilled to present our latest collection inspired by the circle, a symbol of infinite possibilities and endless creativity."

Using a variety of fabrics, textures, and colours, Shahin Mannan’s creation Circle creates a sense of depth and complexity that invites the viewer to explore the infinite possibilities of fashion.

In this fashion show, Shahin explores the circle as a metaphor for the endless possibilities of fashion, with garments that embody the fluidity, versatility, and elegance of this symbol. From dresses to asymmetric tops with layered shapes, each garment in this collection tells a story of experimentation, creativity, and innovation.

“Our designs feature motifs and patterns that evoke a sense of movement, rhythm, and harmony. With each piece, we aimed to capture the beauty and versatility of the circle, and translate it into a bold and contemporary fashion statement. We can’t wait for our audience to experience the excitement and energy of this collection and be transported into a world of endless possibilities," adds Shahin.

first published: March 11, 2023, 10:30 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 11:24 IST
