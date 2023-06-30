Zodiac in astrology is a kind of form which depicts individual psychology as well as makes life predictions by studying placement of planets. Before the birth of mankind, the position of stars played an important role.

The zodiac is composed of 12 different signs. Each individual has their own zodiac sign according to their birth date which tells us their own personality, trait, strength, weakness, characteristics and nature. Tarot cards are also connected with zodiac signs.

Mamta Tomar, Tarot Card Reader, All India Institute of Occult Science, founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, shares about the 12 zodiac signs and their happy months.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Happy Month: - March and April as it is the start of spring and the beginning of their zodiac cycle.

This Sign is associated with THE EMPEROR.

Aries people are very courageous, adventures, humanitarian and helpful.

They are always in action and they make sure that they come up as no. 1.

They are hardworking people and have a king -like personality.

These people are always open to change and are very emotional.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Happy Month: -May as it is connected with growth and renewal.

This sign is associated with THE HIEROPHANT.

This sign is represented by the bull which shows they value security and stability above everything.

They are determined and loyal towards their work.

They are hardworking and also believe in practical things rather than emotions.

No matter what is happening in their life they take it as a challenge and always stay calm, focused and dedicated towards their work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Happy Month: - June as it starts with new experiences and social connections.

This Sign is associated with THE LOVERS.

These people are confusing and funny at the same time.

They are introverted people. They have two sides, one is visible to the world and the other is hidden in themselves.

These people are curious about everything.

They can make choices for what is wrong and what is right.

Cancer (June 21-July22)

Happy Month: - July as it is connected with family and emotional connections.

This sign is associated with THE CHARIOT.

These people are lovable, playful, sensitive, emotional and warm hearted.

As you know, cancer signs are represented by crabs. They are hard from outside and soft from inside.

These people are also moody and short tempered.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Happy Month: - August as it relates with creativity and self-expressions.

This sign is associated with STRENGTH.

Strength card is associated with Saturn which represents the willpower, determination and also powerful personality.

These people are very joyful and live their life to the fullest.

These people always want to be in the spotlight.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Happy Month: - September as it is associated with self-improvement.

This sign is associated with THE HERMIT.

The Hermit is associated with Mars.

These people are very compromising as they can also compromise their happiness for others.

They are very talented and get into the details of any situation and come up with a solution.

Virgos are very polite, grounded and trustworthy and always ready to help others.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Happy Month: - October as it is connected with balance and harmony.

This sign is associated with the JUSTICE Card.

The Justice card represents the moon.

They always look for fairness in life and loyalty in their relationships.

They are excellent in negotiation.

They are very sensitive, friendly, childish and ambivert.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Happy Month: - November as it relates to transformation and growth.

This sign is associated with the DEATH Card.

Death card represents rahu and also represents transformation and growth.

Scorpio are quite secretive and they struggle until they get what they want. Their struggle can transform the worst situation into a better one.

They are very courageous and also have the ability to do anything.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Happy Month: - December as it is connected with travel and adventure.

This sign is associated with the TEMPERANCE card.

They find it hard to focus on one thing and are also scared of commitment or taking responsibility.

They are quite lucky and were born to be free.

They are loyal, nervous, generous and hilarious.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Happy Month: - January as it is associated with hard work.

This sign is associated with THE DEVIL card.

They build a life which has a solid foundation.

They are very hardworking and very focused on their career.

They are disciplined and determined.

They are less emotional and never distracted by their feelings.

They have a good sense of humor and get easily connected with others.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)