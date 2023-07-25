Building Resilient Toilets: Designing for Monsoon-Prone Regions

For those of us who live in comfortable apartments, it can sometimes be hard to appreciate the true value of a toilet. We are, after all, privileged. We live in homes where toilets are a given, in cities where plumbers are a phone call away, and in regions where water shortages are a distant memory. Going to the toilet isn’t a stressful thing, for us, and most likely, for most of the readers in this article.

For most of us, our first exposure to what lack of toilets can mean came from the incredibly thought-provoking movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. We watched as Bhumi Pednekar’s character adapts to the reality of living without a toilet, and we squirmed as she faced the utter humiliation of having to go to the toilet in the open, and then, horror of horrors, to be chanced upon by her father-in-law. It made a strong and lasting impression.

And it makes us think of the many parts of India where monsoons bring rainfall heavy enough to cause flooding, landslides and waterlogging. It makes us think specifically, about the people whose toilets will be flooded, washed away and otherwise damaged and destroyed, and the indignities and dangers they will face, for going to the toilet. At a community level, these people won’t just be facing the horrors inflicted on them by the flood, landslide or waterlogging, but also the many diseases that poor toilet hygiene and sanitation spawns. These diseases rip through communities with speed, often with deadly consequences for the young, and the old.

Natural disasters can’t be foreseen, but they can be prepared for. How can we design and build toilets that are resilient to the monsoon conditions and ensure safe and dignified sanitation for all?

The importance of resilient toilets for monsoon-prone regions

Toilets are essential for human health, dignity, and well-being. They prevent the spread of diseases, protect the environment, and empower people, especially women and girls, who face greater risks and challenges when accessing toilet facilities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.7 billion people still lack access to basic sanitation services, and 494 million people still practise open defecation worldwide.

In India, the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has made remarkable progress in improving sanitation coverage and eliminating open defecation since its launch in 2014. According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, more than 100 million toilets have been built under SBM, covering over 600,000 villages and achieving 100% open defecation free (ODF) status.

However, these achievements are threatened by the annual monsoon season, which lasts from June to September across most parts of India. The monsoon brings heavy rainfall, strong winds, landslides, floods, and cyclones that can damage or destroy toilets and sanitation infrastructure. This can result in:



Loss of access to safe and hygienic toilets for millions of people.

Contamination of water sources and soil by human excreta and pathogens.

Increased exposure to diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, etc.

Loss of dignity and privacy for people who have to resort to open defecation or unsafe alternatives.

Loss of investment and resources spent on toilet construction and maintenance.

Loss of motivation and behaviour change achieved by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

This is why we need to design and build toilets that are better able to withstand the natural disasters that occur during this period. Resilient toilets are those that can resist damage or collapse from external forces, such as water pressure, wind force, soil erosion, etc., and can recover quickly from any damage or disruption. Resilient toilets can also adapt to changing conditions, such as rising water levels, fluctuating groundwater tables, increased humidity, etc., and can cope with varying user demands, such as increased usage during emergencies or festivals.

The main challenges and risks of monsoon-related toilet damage

To design and build resilient toilets, we need to understand the main challenges and risks that toilets face during the monsoon season. These challenges include:



Flooding : Flooding can occur due to heavy rainfall, overflowing rivers or lakes, storm surges, or tidal waves. Flooding can damage or destroy toilets by submerging them in water, washing them away, or collapsing their structures. Flooding can also cause toilets to overflow or leak, contaminating the surrounding environment with faecal matter and wastewater. Flooding can also affect the functionality of toilets by disrupting their water supply or drainage systems.

Erosion : Erosion can occur due to water flow, wind action, landslides, or soil degradation. Erosion can damage or destroy toilets by undermining their foundations, and weakening their structures.

Structural Damage : The force of floodwaters can weaken or damage the structures of toilets. Weakened foundations or walls can lead to collapse, rendering the toilets unusable and creating unsafe conditions for users.

The risks that arise from monsoon damaged or disrupted toilets can have an outsized impact on the community’s health and environment.



Contamination of Water Sources : When toilets are flooded, there is a high risk of faecal matter and wastewater contaminating nearby water sources. This contamination can have long-lasting effects on public health, as communities rely on these water sources for drinking, cooking, and other domestic purposes.

Disruption of Sanitation Services : Monsoon-related damage to toilets can disrupt sanitation services, leaving communities without proper facilities for hygiene and waste management. This can contribute to unhygienic conditions, increased disease transmission, and compromised dignity for individuals, particularly women and girls.

Health Risks : The lack of functional toilets during the monsoon season can increase the risk of open defecation, which further exacerbates the spread of diseases. Lack of privacy and safety during open defecation can also pose risks, especially for vulnerable populations.

Environmental Impact : The contamination of water sources due to monsoon-related toilet damage can have detrimental effects on the environment. It can lead to pollution of rivers, lakes, and other water bodies, harming aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity.

The key design principles and features of resilient toilets

To address these challenges, resilient toilets should be designed with specific features and principles in mind. Some key design principles that have worked well worldwide are:



Elevated Structures : Toilets should be built on raised platforms to prevent floodwaters from entering the structure. Raising the toilet off the ground level helps protect it from damage and ensures functionality during flooding.

Flood-Resistant Materials : Construction materials should be resistant to water damage and corrosion. Using materials like reinforced concrete or fibre-reinforced plastic can increase the durability and longevity of the toilets.

Proper Drainage Systems : Toilets should be equipped with efficient drainage systems that can handle the increased water flow during monsoons. This includes well-designed sewage and waste management systems to prevent the contamination of water sources.

Reinforced Foundations : Strong and stable foundations are essential to withstand the pressure exerted by floodwaters. Reinforced concrete foundations or pile foundations can provide the necessary stability and prevent structural damage.

Ventilation and Natural Lighting : Adequate ventilation and natural lighting should be incorporated into the toilet design to prevent the growth of bacteria, reduce odours, and create a pleasant user experience.

In India, several resilient toilet models and projects have been implemented to address the challenges faced in monsoon-prone regions.

Ecosan Toilets: These toilets use a sustainable approach by separating urine and faeces and converting them into valuable resources like fertiliser. They are designed to be flood-resistant and have been implemented in areas prone to flooding, such as Bihar.

Sulabh International‘s Toilet Models: Sulabh International, a social organisation in India, has developed and implemented various toilet models that are flood-resistant and suitable for monsoon-prone regions. These models include raised toilets with reinforced construction materials.

In Odisha, a state that faces cyclones and floods every year, a social enterprise called Svadha has created a network of local entrepreneurs who provide customised toilet solutions for rural households. The entrepreneurs conduct surveys to understand the customers’ needs and preferences, and offer them a range of toilet designs, colours, materials and features to choose from. The entrepreneurs also provide after-sales services and hygiene education.

The Way Forward

Raising awareness and investing in resilient infrastructure are crucial factors in addressing sanitation challenges. The Swachh Bharat Mission aside, various stakeholders, including NGOs and corporations are working together to create a progressive ecosystem that supports the creation of long term solutions that can withstand the challenges of our changing climate. These brick and mortar toilets become ground zero for real change, especially when it comes to a change in mental attitudes and mindsets.

Clean and safe toilets for all means that our communities are healthier, our children spend more days in school and less days out sick, girls don’t drop out of school, our workplaces are more diverse places, and that our cities and towns are cleaner, safer, and more welcoming.