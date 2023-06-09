Championing Sanitation Together: Toilet Warrior' Mark Balla applauds India's unwavering commitment to sanitation for all

Mark Balla’s journey to becoming a ‘Toilet Warrior’ began with a visit to a school in Dharavi, where he discovered that girls were dropping out due to the lack of toilets. This inspired him to found the NGO We Can’t Wait, focusing on improving sanitation in schools, particularly for girls. His work has highlighted the impact of sanitation on girls’ education and safety, and he has authored the book ‘Toilet Warrior’ to share his experiences and inspire others to join the cause.

Recently, Mark had the opportunity to meet India’s PM Narendra Modi in Australia as a part of the three-nation tour. Here’s what Mark had to say about the meeting, and the biggest sanitation drive in the world - the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“We spoke about something that he and I both have a great passion for, which is sanitation. Mr Modi is the Number 1 changemaker in the sanitation space globally. Absolutely Number 1, there is no who comes close," said Mark. He lauded the Swachh Bharat Mission as the biggest sanitation infrastructure program in human history. “Nothing comes close. Mr Modi’s impact socially, to create a social will, political will for this issue in India has been enormous and I think this social impact, it is unquestionable. This is one of the most important things that I have seen happen in India in the 15-20 years that I have been visiting your country."

Mark’s book, Toilet Warrior, also features change makers in India’s sanitation sector and recognises the contribution of a key partner: Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships SOA, Reckitt Benckiser. Reckitt has, of course, built strong communication strategies around the need for good toilet hygiene habits in particular, and sanitation overall.

Harpic has emerged as a trailblazer in the sanitation and hygiene movement, spearheading innovative campaigns and impactful outreach programs. Joining forces with News18 for the Mission Swachhta aur Paani initiative, Harpic champions the cause of inclusive sanitation, ensuring access to clean toilets for all while advocating for equality among genders, abilities, castes, and classes. Emphasising that clean toilets are a shared responsibility, Harpic’s visionary approach has ignited a paradigm shift and empowered communities to actively participate in creating a cleaner and healthier world.