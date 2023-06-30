LGBTQ+ Inclusivity in Public Toilets: Lessons and Best Practices from Global Initiatives

Traditional toilets aren’t known as bastions of design and creativity, but a movement has emerged in New Zealand that breaks away from this monotony. These intriguing toilet concepts embrace the idea that toilets can be more than functional spaces: they can be visually striking, engaging, a little bit silly and a lot of fun! High concept ideas like these are gaining ground, and elevating toilets from mere utilitarian but essential spaces, to thought provoking spaces we can actually enjoy ourselves in too.

These concepts are, of course, a far cry from the reality of the toilet experience of the LGBTQ+ community. While, for most of us, public toilets provide convenience, comfort, and dignity, they can be a source of anxiety, discrimination, and violence for many members of the LGBTQ+ community. Transgender people, in particular, face challenges and risks when accessing public toilets that don’t align with their gender identity. A study by UCLA revealed that nearly 70% of transgender people have experienced verbal harassment in gender-segregated bathrooms, while almost 10% have reported physical assault. These incidents have negative impacts on the physical and mental health of transgender people, as well as restrict their participation in social and economic activities.

Advertisement

To address this issue, some countries and cities have implemented initiatives that promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity in public toilets. These initiatives aim to provide safe, accessible, and welcoming spaces for people of all gender identities and expressions. They also challenge the cis-normative and heteronormative standards dominating public spaces.

Gender-Neutral Toilets: A Simple Solution with Significant Benefits

One of the most common and effective ways to promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity in public toilets is to create gender-neutral or unisex facilities. These toilets are accessible and designed for use by any gender group, regardless of their biological sex or gender expression. They can take the form of single-user toilets, similar to those in private residences, or multi-user communal bathrooms with individual stalls or cubicles.

Gender-neutral toilets offer several benefits for LGBTQ+ people, as well as other groups who may face difficulties or discomfort in using gender-segregated toilets. For example, gender-neutral toilets can benefit:

Advertisement

Transgender and non-binary people who do not identify with the binary categories of male or female, or who may face harassment or violence in gender-segregated toilets.

People with disabilities who may need assistance from a caregiver of a different gender.

Parents or guardians who need to accompany their children of a different gender.

People who value privacy and convenience over gender conformity.

Gender-neutral toilets also have symbolic and political significance, as they challenge the norms and assumptions that underlie the design and regulation of public spaces. By providing more options and flexibility for people to use the toilet that suits their needs and preferences, gender-neutral toilets affirm the diversity and dignity of human beings, and foster a culture of respect and inclusion.

Advertisement

Examples of Gender-Neutral Toilets Around the World

Many countries and cities around the world have adopted gender-neutral toilets as a way to promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity in public spaces. Some examples are:

In England and Wales, transgender people have been legally entitled to use gender-segregated toilets that align with their gender identity since the introduction of the Equality Act (2010). However, many public venues have also implemented gender-neutral toilets to provide more options and accessibility for their customers and staff. For instance, some universities, museums, libraries, theatres and pubs have converted some or all of their existing toilets into unisex facilities.

Advertisement

In Canada, several provinces and municipalities have passed laws or policies that require public buildings to provide at least one gender-neutral toilet. For example, Vancouver passed a bylaw in 2018 that mandates all new and renovated city-owned buildings to have at least one universal washroom. Similarly, Ontario passed a law in 2015 that requires all newly built or extensively renovated public buildings to have at least one barrier-free washroom.

In China, the first toilets that were unisex and gender-neutral were constructed sometime before 2013. Since then many districts have accepted the concept. Some cities have experimented with gender-neutral toilets as a way to address the issue of long queues for women’s toilets. For example, Beijing launched a pilot project in 2016 that converted some public toilets into unisex facilities with individual stalls. The project received positive feedback from users who appreciated the convenience and privacy of the new design.

Advertisement

In Nepal, Bageshwori Park was the first public space to have two unisex toilets. The MP used the Parliamentarian Development Fund to establish bathrooms for a growing trend in Nepal to offer accommodations for transgender people. Several organisations and alliances within Nepal continue to support separate toilets for transgender students within the public and private school systems.

The Winds of Change in India

In India, some cities have taken steps to provide more inclusive and accessible toilets for transgender people. For example, Bhopal became the first city in India to introduce a third-gender toilet option in 2017. The initiative was part of a broader campaign to improve the living conditions and social acceptance of transgender people in the city. More recently, the Supreme Court set another precedent by establishing nine gender-neutral bathrooms within the august corridors of the Court itself.

In Delhi, the government has taken a significant step towards inclusivity by mandating that all its departments, offices, district authorities, municipal corporations, state-run companies, and the Delhi Police have separate and exclusive washrooms for transgender persons. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) allocated funds for the provision of separate public toilets exclusively for the transgender community in its annual budget for 2021-22. This decision reflects progress toward acknowledging and addressing the specific needs of the transgender, intersex and non-binary community.

It’s not just the government but also corporate India that has donned the cape of change. Harpic, a brand renowned for its commitment to cleanliness, has embraced this call for change. With open hearts and a deep understanding, the brand has taken remarkable strides to ensure that its products cater to the rich tapestry of society, which includes the LGBTQ+ community. Recognizing that education is the key to transforming attitudes, Harpic has launched inspiring campaigns that illuminate the diversity of gender identities. Through these powerful initiatives, society is awakened, nurtured, and encouraged to create environments where acceptance thrives.

One remarkable collaboration between Harpic and News18, known as ‘Mission Swachhta aur Paani,’ transcends the concept of cleanliness alone. It is a movement that recognizes the profound significance of toilets, viewing them not merely as functional spaces but as beacons of safety and acceptance for the marginalised. This exceptional mission is built upon the firm belief that clean and inclusive toilets are vital for fostering a society that embraces and empowers us all, unconditionally. With unwavering dedication, Harpic and News18 actively include and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, propelling the message that every individual deserves access to safe and accepting spaces, where their dignity is upheld, and their presence is welcomed.

Best Practices and Recommendations for Implementing Gender-Neutral Toilets

While gender-neutral toilets have many advantages, they also face some challenges and resistance from some segments of the society. Some of the common concerns and objections raised by opponents of gender-neutral toilets are:

Safety and privacy : Some people fear that gender-neutral toilets may increase the risk of sexual harassment, assault or voyeurism, especially for women and children. They also worry that gender-neutral toilets may compromise their privacy and comfort, especially in multi-user facilities where they may have to share the space with strangers of different genders.

Hygiene and cleanliness : Some people believe that gender-neutral toilets may be less hygienic and clean than gender-segregated toilets, due to the different habits and preferences of different genders. For example, some women may complain about men leaving the toilet seat up, or men may complain about women leaving sanitary products in the bins.

Tradition and culture : Some people oppose gender-neutral toilets on the grounds that they violate the traditional and cultural norms and values that govern the use of public spaces. They may argue that gender-neutral toilets are unnatural, immoral or disrespectful to their beliefs and customs.

To address these concerns and challenges, it is important to follow some best practices and recommendations when implementing gender-neutral toilets. Some of these are:

Consultation and communication : It is essential to consult and communicate with the stakeholders and users of the public toilets before making any changes or decisions. This can help to understand their needs, preferences and expectations, as well as address any fears or misconceptions they may have. It can also help to build trust and support for the initiative, build consensus, and avoid potential conflicts or backlash.

Design and signage : It is important to design and add signage to gender-neutral toilets in a way that ensures safety, privacy and comfort for all users. This can include providing individual stalls or cubicles with locks, adequate lighting, ventilation and soundproofing, as well as clear and visible signs that indicate the location and availability of the facilities. It can also include providing sanitary products, waste bins, mirrors, hooks and shelves for personal belongings.

Education and awareness : It is important to educate and raise awareness among the public about the benefits and purpose of gender-neutral toilets, as well as the rights and responsibilities of the users. This can include providing information and guidance on how to use the facilities respectfully and responsibly, as well as how to report any problems or incidents. It can also include promoting a positive and inclusive message that celebrates diversity and inclusion.

Conclusion