Monsoon-Proof Toilet Cleaning Products: Making Informed Choices

The monsoon season brings many challenges for maintaining a clean and hygienic toilet. The high humidity and moisture can cause mould, mildew, stains, odours, and corrosion in the toilet bowl and fittings. Moreover, because toilets tend to remain wet during monsoons, this can dilute the effectiveness of regular cleaning products and chemicals, making them less able to remove dirt and germs.

To ensure effective cleaning and maintenance of monsoon-proof toilets, it is important to choose the right products and chemicals that are suitable for the weather conditions and the type of toilet.

Effective cleaning and maintenance of monsoon-proof toilets is important for several reasons. First, it makes the toilet visibly clean. Second, it eliminates mould, bacteria and other pathogens that can cause disease. Third, it ensures that the toilet is well maintained. Fourth, it keeps the toilet comfortable, and therefore usable.

Factors to Consider When Selecting Cleaning Products

There are many types of cleaning products and chemicals available in the market for toilet cleaning. Here are some factors to consider when selecting cleaning products for monsoon-proof toilets:

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

When choosing a toilet bowl cleaner for your monsoon-proof toilet, you should look for one that has the following characteristics:



Effective removal of stains and discoloration: The cleaner should be able to remove stubborn stains and discoloration from the toilet bowl without leaving any residue or marks.

Antibacterial properties: The cleaner should have antibacterial properties that can kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria that can cause illness and odour.

Compatibility with toilet materials: The cleaner should be compatible with the materials used in your toilet, such as porcelain or ceramic. It should not cause any damage or corrosion to the toilet surface or components.

Environmental considerations: The cleaner should be eco-friendly and biodegradable. It should not contain any harsh chemicals or ingredients that can harm the environment or your health.

Surface Cleaners and Disinfectants

Surface cleaners and disinfectants are essential for removing dirt, stains, germs, and odours from various toilet surfaces, such as tiles, countertops, sinks, faucets, and toilet bowls. Some factors to consider when selecting surface cleaners and disinfectants are:



Suitable for various toilet surfaces (e.g., tiles, countertops): For example, some cleaners may be too harsh or acidic for certain surfaces, causing discoloration or damage.

Effective against bacteria, mould, and mildew: These can cause unpleasant odours, health risks, and damage to toilet surfaces and your cleaner must effectively kill or remove these microorganisms from the toilet surfaces.

Non-abrasive to avoid damaging surfaces: Some cleaners may contain abrasive ingredients that can scratch or wear away the toilet surfaces over time, making these surfaces more prone to dirt and stains.

Safe for use around children and pets: Some cleaners may contain harsh chemicals that can cause skin irritation, eye damage, respiratory problems, or poisoning if ingested or inhaled.

Odour eliminators

Odour eliminators are useful for removing or masking unpleasant smells from the toilet area, such as urine, faeces, dampness, or sewage. Some factors to consider when selecting odour eliminators are:



Neutralising and long-lasting fragrance: Some odour eliminators may only mask the smell temporarily or add another smell on top of it. This can result in a mix of unpleasant odours that can be worse than the original one.

Targeting specific odours: For example, urine odour may be caused by bacteria or ammonia that need to be eliminated by enzymatic or acidic products. Dampness odour may be caused by mould or mildew that need to be eliminated by antifungal or antibacterial products.

Non-toxic and non-irritating: Some odour eliminators may contain synthetic fragrances or chemicals that can cause allergic reactions or irritation to some people or animals.

Drain cleaners

Drain cleaners are helpful for clearing clogs and blockages that can prevent water from flowing smoothly. Some factors to consider when selecting drain cleaners are:



Removing clogs and blockages caused by debris and sediment: Some clogs may be organic or biodegradable, such as hair or paper, that can be broken down by enzymatic or bacterial products. Inorganic or non-biodegradable clogs, such as grease or plastic, can be melted or cut by chemical or mechanical products.

Safe for different types of pipes: Some pipes may be made of metal or plastic that can corrode or melt if exposed to acidic or alkaline products. Some pipes may be old or thin that can crack or burst if exposed to high pressure or heat.

Non-corrosive to prevent damage to plumbing systems: Some drain cleaners may contain corrosive ingredients that can damage the plumbing systems over time. These ingredients may erode or weaken the pipes, joints, seals, or fixtures, causing leaks or breaks in the plumbing systems.

Now, if you were surprised by the outsized role that these cleaning products play in keeping you and your family safe, you’re not alone. In India, most of us don’t clean our toilets ourselves, and it’s an awareness and education blindspot.

