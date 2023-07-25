Monsoon-Proof Toilets: Enhancing Sanitation Infrastructure for Rainy Season

India’s monsoon season, spanning from June to September, brings with it heavy rainfall and high humidity that impacts various regions across the country. The monsoon season plays a vital role in sustaining agriculture and water resources, but it also poses significant challenges for sanitation infrastructure, particularly in rural areas and urban slums.

India’s monsoon is known for its wildness. Drawing power from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the Indian monsoon is mighty: characterised by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and high levels of humidity that often lead to flooding, landslides, and erosion along western India, and cyclones and storms across the east.

And now, with climate change, the monsoon rages with even greater might. Researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) found strong evidence that every degree Celsius of warming would likely increase monsoon rainfall by about five percent. Five percent may not sound like much, but it is plenty. The Chennai floods of 2015 shocked the nation, and then just 6 years later, in 2021, it happened again. Assam seems to flood every year now.

If this is our new normal, then this is what we have to plan for, and this is what our infrastructure has to provide for. The heavy rainfall, flooding, and high humidity pose risks to existing toilet and sanitation facilities, leading to potential health hazards and the spread of waterborne diseases. Addressing these challenges requires innovative approaches and concerted efforts to upgrade sanitation infrastructure, making it resilient to the demands of the monsoon season and ensuring the well-being of communities across the country.

Impact of Monsoon on Toilet and Sanitation Infrastructure

The monsoon season has a significant impact on toilet and sanitation infrastructure in India, especially in rural areas and urban slums where access to safe and adequate sanitation is limited. The challenges:

Flooding of toilets and septic tanks: The heavy rainfall can cause toilets and septic tanks to overflow or collapse, resulting in leakage of faecal matter and wastewater into the surroundings. This can pollute water sources, soil, and crops, and expose people to pathogens and parasites that can cause diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis.

Damage to toilets and septic tanks: The strong winds and lashing rain can damage toilets and septic tanks by causing structural damage to their walls, roofs, doors, pipes, or valves. This can affect their functionality and safety, in addition to making these places shabbier and more prone to mould and mildew.

Scarcity of materials and labour: The monsoon season can affect the availability and affordability of materials such as cement, bricks, sand, pipes, and fittings for toilet construction and maintenance. It can also affect the availability and mobility of labourers, as they may face difficulties in transporting materials or working in wet and muddy conditions.

Inaccessibility and inconvenience of using toilets: The monsoon season can make it hard for people to access and use toilets, especially if they are located at a distance from their homes or workplaces, or if they are flooded or damaged. People may also face discomfort and embarrassment while using toilets, especially if they have to deal with insects, odours, or lack of privacy.

The Need for Monsoon-Proof Toilets

Unfortunately, many toilets in India are not designed to withstand the impact of the monsoon. In rural areas and urban slums, these toilets are often made of low-quality materials, such as mud, bamboo, or plastic, that can easily collapse or leak during heavy rains. They are also located in areas that are prone to flooding, waterlogging, or landslides. Moreover, they are often not connected to proper drainage or sewage systems, which can lead to contamination of water sources and spread of diseases.

India’s annual tryst with diarrhoeal disease, cholera and other diseases caused by food and water contaminated by faecal matter, is proof positive of our need for monsoon-proof toilets. Monsoon-proof toilets are specially designed to withstand heavy rainfall and the challenges that come with it. They are designed with features that make them more resilient during the monsoon season.

While it isn’t possible to make any building 100% monsoon-proof (or none of us would ever have seepage in our homes!), we can make improvements to our buildings, to better weather the storms that lay ahead. Here are some common tips you can bear in mind if you’re upgrading your own toilet, or that of your community:

Tip #1: Elevation

One of the first steps to upgrade existing toilets is to ensure that they are elevated above the ground level and have proper drainage systems. This can prevent flooding and waterlogging of the toilets, which can cause structural damage and odour problems. Elevated toilets can also reduce the risk of exposure to faecal matter and pathogens, which can cause diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, and other diseases.

Tip #2: Conserve water

Install water-efficient fixtures and devices, such as dual-flush cisterns, low-flow taps, aerators, and water-saving valves. These can help reduce water consumption and wastage, which can save money and resources. Water-efficient fixtures and devices can also help conserve water for other purposes, such as drinking, cooking, and washing.

Tip #3: Go Green

Use eco-friendly materials and technologies, such as biogas plants, composting toilets, vermifilters, and solar panels wherever possible. These can help reduce the environmental impact of sanitation and generate useful by-products, such as biogas for cooking, compost for fertilising, vermicompost for gardening, and electricity for lighting. Many times, this also lowers the overall cost of the project. Eco-friendly materials and technologies can also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to climate change mitigation.

Using green materials doesn’t mean you have to compromise on structural integrity. The structure can be reinforced with durable materials like concrete, bricks, or tiles. These materials can withstand exposure to moisture and prevent structural damage. Applying waterproof coatings or paints to the walls and floors further protects against leaks and seepage.

Tip #4: Lighting and Ventilation

Inspect your toilet to ensure proper lighting and ventilation. Consider installing an exhaust fan - these help with improving air circulation, reducing humidity and eliminating odours. Adequate lighting helps deter insects and rodents, keeping the toilets clean and safe.

Tip #5: Pest Control

Monsoons often bring along an increase in pests - particularly if you’re on the ground floor. To prevent pests like mosquitoes and flies from breeding in the toilet area, consider implementing pest control measures. Use mosquito nets or screens on windows and doors, and use insect repellents or sprays to keep pests at bay.

Tip #6: Educate the Users

Lastly, education and training are crucial for maintaining and using monsoon-proof toilets properly. People should be educated about regular cleaning, waste disposal, and the importance of keeping the toilets functional. Training programs can teach individuals how to identify and address minor issues, ensuring the toilets remain in good condition.

Our Collective Blindspot on Toilets

All of this feels like common sense. So why don’t we have more monsoon proof toilets?

One of the potential challenges to upgrade existing toilets is the lack of awareness and knowledge among the users and the service providers. Many people may not be aware of the benefits of upgrading their toilets or how to do it properly. They may also face social or cultural barriers that prevent them from adopting new practices or technologies. It is important to remember that before the Swachh Bharat Mission took hold, there existed a taboo on even talking about sanitation. Toilets aren’t considered ‘polite conversation’.

What we talk about matters. When we talk about something, we give it our collective attention - we learn from one another, uncover our blind spots, and find solutions. We understand nuances, we recognise stakeholders. This is why the Swachh Bharat Mission was such a game changer for India - possibly for the first time, we were all talking about the outsized role the humble toilet plays in keeping our communities safe and healthy.

However, we aren’t there yet. Even the Sub-Group of Chief Ministers on Swachh Bharat Mission found that constructing toilets is just one half of the equation. We also need to bring about behavioural change when it comes to using toilets, and maintaining them.

To overcome this challenge, it is important to conduct awareness campaigns and education programmes that can inform and motivate people about the importance of monsoon proofing our toilets. It is also important to involve local communities and stakeholders in the planning and implementation of the upgrades, so that they can voice their needs and preferences.

Fortunately, in India, leading brands like Harpic have implemented effective communication strategies to promote good toilet hygiene and overall sanitation. Harpic has taken the initiative to create innovative and thought-provoking campaigns and outreach programs in the field of sanitation and hygiene.

It has also joined hands with News18 in the Mission Swachhta aur Paani initiative, which brings together all the right stakeholders in one platform, creating the right conditions for important conversations and actions to take place. Mission Swachhta aur Paani is a movement that advocates for inclusive sanitation, ensuring access to clean toilets for everyone. It promotes equality regardless of gender, abilities, castes, or classes, emphasising that clean toilets are a shared responsibility. Harpic and News18 are working hard to turn this vision into a lived reality.

The impact of clean and safe toilets for all extends to healthier communities, increased school attendance, reduced illnesses among children, improved diversity in workplaces, and cleaner and safer cities and towns. And we all play a part in making this happen.