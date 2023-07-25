Monsoon-Proof Toilets for Schools: Ensuring Hygiene for Children

Monsoon, a season of rejuvenation and relief, is eagerly awaited by many, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. In India, the rains bring respite from the scorching heat, transforming the landscape into a lush, verdant paradise. It’s a time when children gleefully splash in puddles, dance under umbrellas, and revel in the joy of raindrops on their faces. Their infectious laughter fills the air as they embrace the magic of the monsoon season.

However, amidst the excitement and delight, the monsoon season also presents significant challenges, particularly in terms of public health and hygiene. Inadequate toilets and sanitation facilities during this time can have severe consequences, especially for vulnerable populations like school-going children. It is within schools that the importance of monsoon-proof toilets becomes paramount, as young children spend a significant portion of their day in school itself.

Advertisement

The Need for Monsoon-Proof Toilets in Schools

The current state of toilets in many schools, particularly in developing countries, leaves much to be desired. According to a report by UNICEF, one in three primary schools worldwide does not have basic toilets, affecting the health and education of millions of children. The situation worsens during the monsoon season as heavy rainfall can lead to flooding and waterlogging, contaminating the existing toilets and making them unsafe for use.

The impact of monsoon on school toilets is manifold. First, it can cause structural damage to the toilets, such as cracks, leaks, or collapse, due to heavy rainfall and soil erosion. Second, it can increase the risk of contamination and disease transmission, as the rainwater can mix with faecal matter and overflow into the surrounding environment. Third, it can create accessibility and hygiene issues, as the students and teachers may have to walk through muddy or flooded paths to reach the toilets, or may not be able to wash their hands properly after using them.

Benefits of Monsoon-Proof Toilets for Schools

Advertisement

There is a clear and urgent need for monsoon-proof toilets in schools, which can withstand the effects of heavy rainfall and flooding, and provide safe and hygienic sanitation services for the students and teachers. Such toilets can have multiple benefits for the health, education, and empowerment of the school community, as well as for the environment and the society at large.

Prevention of Waterborne Diseases:

Waterborne diseases are caused by microorganisms that contaminate water sources, such as rivers, wells, ponds, and lakes. These diseases include diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and hepatitis. They can spread easily through contact with contaminated water or faeces, and can cause dehydration, malnutrition, and even death. Each year, diarrhoeal diseases caused by poor sanitation and hygiene are responsible for 525,000 deaths of children under five years old, according to the World Health Organization.

Advertisement

Ensuring Uninterrupted Education:

Advertisement

With safe and clean toilets, children are less likely to miss school due to illness or discomfort. As we know from Mark Balla’s book, The Toilet Warrior, this is particularly important for girls who often miss school or drop out entirely due to inadequate sanitation facilities, especially once they begin menstruation.

Promoting Hygiene Practices:

Hygiene is important for preventing infections, diseases, and odours that can affect one’s health and social interactions. Schools can use this opportunity to educate children about the importance of handwashing and maintaining personal hygiene, especially during the monsoon season. They also help them develop good habits that they can carry on to their homes and communities.

Advertisement

Providing a Safe and Comfortable Environment:

Lastly, monsoon-proof toilets can provide a safe and comfortable environment for children. They can use the facilities without fear of infection or injury, which can contribute to their overall well-being and academic performance.

Features of Monsoon-Proof Toilets in Schools

Monsoon-proof toilets should be designed with certain features to withstand the challenges posed by the monsoon season:



The toilets should be built in a way that they are resistant to flooding and waterlogging.

There should be an adequate water supply for flushing and cleaning the toilets.

They must be regularly disinfected and have regularly scheduled maintenance.

Proper ventilation and adequate lighting is essential to prevent the accumulation of moisture and foul odours in toilets, particularly during the monsoon season.

Especially during the monsoon season, toilets must have active pest control measures taken.

These toilets must be designed for safe disposal of wastes - through the sewers, or through compost and/or biogas.

Steps to Implement Monsoon-Proof Toilets in Schools

Implementing monsoon-proof toilets in schools is a multi-step process that requires the involvement and cooperation of various stakeholders. The first step involves building consensus among all the right stakeholders: government bodies, school authorities, parents, non-governmental organisations, and the local community. Then, you need to source the investment, resources and permissions. Adequate investment needs to be made in building the infrastructure for monsoon-proof toilets. And finally, you need to organise long term maintenance of these facilities and create ongoing awareness and education programs.

Swachhta Allies: Harpic and News18

Brands like Harpic, which is a leader in the lavatory care segment, have built strong communication strategies around the need for good toilet hygiene habits in particular, and sanitation overall. Harpic decided to take the lead in the sanitation and hygiene movement by creating innovative, thought provoking campaigns and outreach programs. They partnered with Sesame Workshop India, an educational non-profit working for the early developmental needs of young children, to promote positive sanitation, hygiene knowledge and behaviours among children and families through schools and communities, engaging with 17.5 million children across India. This, in addition to the messaging they already aimed at adults.

Harpic, in addition to creating programming aimed at young children, also pioneered a programme to raise awareness and reinforce healthy toilet and bathroom habits among young children, developing and recognising them as “Swachhta Champions". These initiatives are a part of the larger umbrella campaign, Harpic Mission Swachhta and Paani, with News18.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility. As a part of this campaign, they organised workshops in several schools to discuss good sanitation practices, and the numerous ways in which these simple practices could add (healthy!) years to their own lives and those of their families. These were named Swachhta ki Paathshala and engaged celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Kajal Agarwal, Diya Mirza and several others to lend their voices to this message.

Monsoon-proof toilets in schools play a crucial role in ensuring the health, well-being, and dignity of children, especially during the challenging monsoon season. By implementing these toilets, we can provide children with a safe and comfortable environment where they can learn and grow without fear of disease or discomfort.

For instance, the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ (Clean India Mission) in India has resulted in the construction of 10.9 crore toilets. Such initiatives serve as inspiring examples of what can be achieved with commitment, cooperation, and a people-centric approach.