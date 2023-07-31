Monsoon-Proof Toilets for Urban Areas: Managing Wastewater Effectively

July 3rd was the hottest ever - a record that is sure to break in the coming years as climate change picks up steam. In India, July is a time of lush monsoons, but a warming planet creates more erratic and stronger monsoons - as evidenced in increasing incidences of floods, cyclones, cloudbursts, landslides in recent years.

India is a country that faces many challenges when it comes to sanitation, especially in urban areas where high population density and lack of infrastructure combine. Frequent flooding and heavy rains make it challenging to provide adequate and safe public toilets for everyone. One of the key problems affected by heavy rains is effective wastewater management, and keeping it out of our land and water systems.

Wastewater is the liquid waste that comes out of toilets, sinks, showers, and other sources. It contains organic matter, pathogens, nutrients, chemicals, and other pollutants that can harm the environment and human health if not treated properly. Wastewater management involves collecting, transporting, treating, and disposing of wastewater in a way that minimises its negative impact.

The Problem with Centralised Wastewater Management

In urban areas, wastewater management is usually done through centralised systems that rely on sewers, pipes, pumps, and treatment plants. However, these systems are often inadequate, overloaded, or nonexistent in many parts of India, especially in slums and informal settlements where most of the urban poor live. Urban areas often face a surge in wastewater during the monsoon season due to heavy rainfall. Traditional sanitation systems, such as septic tanks or pit latrines, are not designed to handle large volumes of water, leading to overflow and contamination of nearby areas, causing faecal matter to flow out with the stormwater into nearby water bodies.

This poses a significant threat to public health, as untreated wastewater can spread diseases and pollute groundwater. Moreover, these systems are vulnerable to damage and disruption during the monsoon season, when heavy rains cause flooding and overflow of sewers and drains.

One possible solution to this challenge is to use decentralised systems that treat wastewater at the source or close to it, using technologies that are appropriate for the local context and conditions. These systems are also known as monsoon-proof toilets, because they can function even during floods and power outages. Monsoon-proof toilets are designed to be resilient, adaptable, and sustainable, using natural processes or low-cost materials to treat wastewater effectively.

Strategies for Monsoon-Proof Toilets:

Improved Drainage Systems:

Monsoon-proof toilets require robust drainage systems capable of handling high volumes of water. Implementing larger drain pipes, incorporating proper slope gradients, and regularly cleaning and maintaining these systems can help prevent blockages and overflow.

Elevated Toilet Designs:

Constructing toilets at elevated heights can prevent water from entering the structure during heavy rains. This design feature, combined with a properly designed floor, can effectively keep the toilet area dry and minimise the risk of wastewater overflow.

Rainwater Harvesting:

Integrating rainwater harvesting systems with monsoon-proof toilets gives us a dual advantage. The harvested rainwater can be used for non-potable purposes, such as flushing toilets and irrigation, reducing the reliance on freshwater sources while also preventing excess water from overwhelming the sanitation system.

Intelligent Wastewater Management:

Incorporating smart technologies in monsoon-proof toilets can optimise wastewater management. Sensor-based systems can monitor water levels, detect blockages, and alert maintenance crews, ensuring timely intervention to prevent overflow and contamination. Additionally, automated valves and pumps can be employed to divert excess water to alternative storage or treatment facilities during heavy rains.

Technologies for Effective Wastewater Treatment:

Decentralized Treatment Systems:

Traditional centralised wastewater treatment plants may struggle to cope with the sudden influx of monsoon water. Decentralised treatment systems, such as constructed wetlands, anaerobic digesters, or bio-digester toilets, offer more resilient and scalable solutions. These systems can efficiently treat wastewater at the source, reducing the burden on the centralised infrastructure.

Greywater Recycling:

Implementing greywater recycling systems in monsoon-proof toilets can help reduce water wastage and ease the strain on sanitation infrastructure. Greywater, generated from activities like hand washing and showering, can be treated and reused for non-potable purposes, such as toilet flushing and gardening.

Vermifiltration:

Vermifiltration is a natural treatment method that utilises earthworms to break down organic matter in wastewater. This process is not only effective in treating wastewater but also produces nutrient-rich vermicompost that can be used as a fertiliser for plants. Implementing vermifiltration systems in monsoon-proof toilets can be an eco-friendly and sustainable approach to wastewater management.

It is essential for urban planners, policymakers, and communities to prioritise the adoption of these solutions to create sustainable and resilient sanitation systems that can withstand the monsoon season while protecting public health and the environment. This is, after all, our new reality; and while we can anticipate that climate change mitigation efforts will bear fruit soon, pragmatically, we also have to prepare for the worst.

For change to be inclusive of all viewpoints, implemented correctly and with speed, and supported with the right systems, we need to build consensus around toilet hygiene and sanitation issues. Harpic and News18’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani has served as a strong platform to advocate inclusive sanitation, ensuring access to clean toilets for everyone. It promotes equality regardless of gender, abilities, castes, or classes, emphasising that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

For 3 years now, Mission Swachhta aur Paani has created a platform for stakeholders from diverse fields to come together, to find solutions to India’s most pressing problems related to toilet hygiene and access. It also serves as a reliable repository of information on every conceivable topic around toilet use, and how it impacts us individually, as well as the larger society.

Whether it is educating your children about toilet etiquette, or learning how you can talk to your local municipal ward officer about getting public toilets in your locality upgraded - Mission Swachhta aur Paani has the information you need to make an impactful argument. To bring about societal change, even if it is in our built environment, it takes the work of many voices. Fortunately, there are 1.4 crores of us.