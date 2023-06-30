Promoting Mental Health and Well-being: The Impact of Inclusive Toilets on LGBTQ+ Community Members

For a vast majority of human history, society has failed to recognise the importance of mental health to overall well-being. Thankfully, this is now changing. The global discourse now recognises the impact of trauma and anxiety on not just the well-being of individuals, but communities as a whole. We recognise individual and collective trauma, we have a better understanding of abuse dynamics, and we understand the role of cultural paradigms in propagating harmful attitudes towards racial, religious and gender identities.

The world over, we recognise how harmful attitudes like racism, misogyny, transphobia, homophobia, and others can be. This is the reason progressive nations are adopting laws that recognise and protect the rights of minorities, women, differently abled, and of course, that of the LGBTQ+ community. Possibly more than most, the LGBTQ+ community draws particular ire, thanks to the misconception that people on the LGBTQ+ spectrum have a choice in the matter. If they would only choose to be male or female, and choose to love only the opposite gender, we would all get along.

Advertisement

Sadly, that misconception creates an environment of suspicion, fear and hate, which translates into microaggressions, outright discrimination, and even hateful attacks. Within the LGBTQ+ community, transgender and non-binary individuals are particularly vulnerable. They often face prejudice, discrimination, and social stigma due to their gender identity, and the struggle for acceptance and affirmation can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression. Unfortunately, one aspect of daily life that exacerbates these challenges is the use of public toilets.

The avoidable struggle involved in going to the toilet

Advertisement

For transgender and non-binary individuals, something as simple as using a toilet can become a source of anxiety and distress. The traditional division of toilets, based on the binary concept of genders as male and female, can be a constant reminder of their non-conforming gender identity. When you identify as transgender, intersex or non-binary, going to the men’s or women’s toilet is akin to going to the ‘wrong’ toilet. You’re afraid that someone will call you out, stop you from using the toilet, verbally harass you, shame you, call security and have you thrown out of there, and worse case scenario, attack you physically.

Studies indicate that among transgender and/or non-binary youth who experience bathroom discrimination, 85% report depressive moods, while 60% have seriously contemplated suicide. Shockingly, one in three of these youths who experience bathroom discrimination have attempted suicide in the past year, with one in five reporting multiple suicide attempts. While these studies were conducted in the United States, their findings aren’t surprising to the LGBTQ+ community the world over, and even in India.

Advertisement

The Role of Inclusive Toilets

Advertisement

Inclusive toilets are toilet facilities that are designed to accommodate the diversity of human bodies and identities. They are also known as gender-neutral, all-gender, or unisex toilets. Inclusive toilets can take different forms, such as single-stall or multi-stall units, but they share some common features:

They do not segregate users based on their sex assigned at birth, gender identity, or gender expression.

They have clear and respectful signage that indicates that they are open to everyone.

They have adequate privacy and security measures, such as locks, curtains, or partitions.

They have accessible features for people with disabilities, such as grab bars, ramps, or lower sinks.

Creating inclusive toilet facilities, such as gender-neutral or transgender-inclusive toilets, can play a transformative role in improving the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals. These inclusive toilets not only provide a practical solution for individuals who do not fit within traditional gender binaries, but also send a powerful message of acceptance, respect, and inclusion. When your employer provides unisex toilets, they aren’t just paying lip service to diversity and inclusion, they’re in it with both feet. It is a strong message to those who discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community, that their thinking and their behaviour isn’t acceptable.

Advertisement

By providing safe and inclusive spaces for individuals to use toilets that align with their gender identity, inclusive toilets alleviate the psychological stress and anxiety associated with bathroom use. In fact, research has demonstrated that providing access to facilities that correspond to their gender identity reduces suicide rates among transgender individuals.

Inclusive toilets have a positive impact the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ community members in many ways:

Reducing violence, harassment, and discrimination

Inclusive toilets actively reduce the risk of LGBTQ+ individuals experiencing violence, harassment, or discrimination in public toilets. Public toilets that do not align with their gender identity or expression often subject LGBTQ+ individuals to verbal abuse, physical assault, or denial of service. Such incidents can deeply affect their self-esteem, confidence, and overall sense of safety. By creating a more welcoming and respectful environment, inclusive toilets prevent these harmful occurrences and promote a greater sense of security for all users.

Affirming dignity and identity

Inclusive toilets affirm the dignity and identity of LGBTQ+ people, addressing the internalised stigma, shame, or dysphoria they may experience. These negative feelings can significantly impact their mental health and well-being across different aspects of their lives. By acknowledging and validating that gender is a spectrum and not limited to male and female, inclusive toilets contribute to the normalisation of, and comfort and acceptance of their own bodies. This affirmation fosters a positive sense of self and improves overall mental well-being.

Cultivating a sense of belonging and community

Inclusive toilets cultivate a sense of belonging and community among LGBTQ+ individuals. Many members of the LGBTQ+ community face isolation, loneliness, and exclusion due to a lack of acceptance and support from society. These experiences of ‘othering’ can lead to depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. Inclusive toilets play a vital role in creating spaces where LGBTQ+ individuals are welcome, and their presence is unquestioned.

The Way Forward

Legislation and policy changes are vital in ensuring the establishment of inclusive toilets. Laws mandating the installation of gender-neutral toilets in public buildings and schools provide a baseline of protection for transgender and non-binary individuals. Anti-discrimination laws that explicitly include protections for individuals to use toilets that align with their gender identity are also crucial in promoting inclusivity and safeguarding mental well-being. Fortunately, India has made strides in policy changes as well as legal protections.

Collaboration with NGOs and activist groups working for LGBTQ+ rights is essential in shaping inclusive policies and strategies. These organisations often possess valuable insights and experiences that can contribute to the development of more nuanced and culturally sensitive approaches, especially in diverse countries like India. Collaboration can lead to the identification of best practices and the effective implementation of inclusive toilets initiatives.

Efforts to promote inclusive toilets and address the mental health needs of the LGBTQ+ community can be advanced through various avenues. Harpic, a brand renowned for its commitment to cleanliness, has embraced this call for change. With open hearts and a deep understanding, the brand has taken remarkable strides to ensure that its products cater to the rich tapestry of society, which includes the LGBTQ+ community. Recognizing that education is the key to transforming attitudes, Harpic has launched inspiring campaigns that illuminate the beautiful diversity of gender identities. Through these powerful initiatives, society is awakened, nurtured, and encouraged to create environments where acceptance thrives.

One remarkable collaboration between Harpic and News18, known as ‘Mission Swachhta aur Paani,’ transcends the concept of cleanliness alone. It is a movement that recognizes the profound significance of toilets, viewing them not merely as functional spaces but as beacons of safety and acceptance for the marginalised. This exceptional mission is built upon the firm belief that clean and inclusive toilets are vital for fostering a society that embraces and empowers us all, unconditionally. With unwavering dedication, Harpic and News18 actively include and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, propelling the message that every individual deserves access to safe and accepting spaces, where their dignity is upheld, and their presence is celebrated.

Conclusion

As conversations surrounding mental health continue to evolve, it is imperative to recognize the intersectionality of issues that affect various communities. For the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender and non-binary individuals, access to inclusive toilets is not just a matter of convenience; it is a matter of dignity, safety, and mental well-being.