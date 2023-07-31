Public-Private Partnerships for Monsoon-Proof Toilet Initiatives

India, despite its roaring economic growth, is still a developing nation with competing priorities. The more participation the Finance Minister can drum up from the private sector, the further the government’s own spending goes.

This isn’t new. India has a long history of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in creating infrastructure - from roads to ports to waterworks. Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in India have done tremendous work in several spheres including children’s rights, education, women empowerment, community development and many more.

One of the biggest successes India has seen in recent years, the Swachh Bharat Mission, saw participation from three major groups- government, corporations and NGOs. This resulted in the construction of 10.9 crore toilets, successfully providing toilets for every Indian. However, building toilets is just one part of the solution.

In recent years, climate change has wreaked havoc in India during the monsoons. Floods, especially when they happen in cities, cause enormous damage to life and property, and continue to devastate communities through disease. Most often, these diseases are sanitation related: toilets and sewage that overflow into our streets, contaminate our land and water, and let pathogens loose among the population.

Monsoon-proof toilets aren’t just the need of the hour, they are the need of the future to come.

Developing Monsoon Proof Toilets Together

The development and implementation of monsoon-proof toilets requires the collaboration and involvement of government, corporations and NGOs. Each entity brings its own strengths to the table.

The government possesses the authority to set regulations and policies that govern infrastructure development. They can streamline the approval process, allocate necessary permits, and address legal and bureaucratic challenges. It can mobilise substantial financial resources from the national budget, and international funding agencies. It also has the power to acquire land for projects, which can be crucial for large-scale infrastructure development where land ownership might be fragmented.

Corporations, especially those in the construction and engineering sectors, bring technical expertise and knowledge to design and implement complex infrastructure projects efficiently. They have experience in managing large-scale projects, adhering to timelines, and optimising resources, ensuring the project is completed within the agreed-upon timeframe and budget. They too can bring in significant investments and access to advanced technologies, enabling the adoption of innovative solutions in infrastructure development. And since they are driven by profit motives, corporations bring with them a much stronger focus on operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and quality implementation.

NGOs are typically more closely connected to local communities. They can facilitate communication between the government, corporations, and the communities affected by the infrastructure project, ensuring their needs and concerns are considered.They also typically advocate for social and environmental sustainability. They can help ensure that the project considers the well-being of local communities, environmental protection, and sustainable development. Moreover, NGOs can act as watchdogs, monitoring the project’s progress and holding the government and corporations accountable for adhering to ethical practices and commitments.

For government agencies, corporations and NGOs to work well together, it requires effective communication, transparent decision-making processes, and a shared vision for the project. When each stakeholder leverages their strengths in a coordinated manner, it can lead to more sustainable, inclusive, and well-executed toilet infrastructure development in India.

Success Stories

There are several examples of successful monsoon-proof toilet projects, sponsored or managed by the government. In Bihar, for example, the government has launched a programme to build flood-resistant toilets in areas that were affected by the 2018 floods. These toilets are designed with elevated platforms and sealed pits so that they remain functional even during heavy rainfall.

Sulabh International, a social organisation in India, has developed and implemented various toilet models that are flood-resistant and suitable for monsoon-prone regions. These models include raised toilets with reinforced construction materials.

In Odisha, a state that faces cyclones and floods every year, a social enterprise called Svadha has created a network of local entrepreneurs who provide customised toilet solutions for rural households. The entrepreneurs conduct surveys to understand the customers’ needs and preferences, and offer them a range of toilet designs, colours, materials and features to choose from. The entrepreneurs also provide after-sales services and hygiene education.

In addition to building toilets, corporations in India have also taken up the mantle of championing toilet hygiene: Harpic, a leading brand in toilet cleaning and sanitation, has played a vital role in promoting clean toilets, including during the monsoon season. Harpic offers a range of products specifically formulated to effectively clean and disinfect toilets, maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards even in adverse weather conditions.

Harpic also started the World Toilet Colleges in 2016 with the two-pronged aim of creating a ready supply of well-trained sanitation specialists, and creating dignity and safety for sanitation workers through education. Toilet attendants improve toilets in many ways: during monsoons, they can serve as an early warning system - by raising the alarm when things go wrong (or are about to go wrong, as in the case of flooding). Being the boots on the ground, they can also report the need for repairs and maintenance to the parties responsible for making these decisions.

One notable initiative addressing this issue is Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a campaign launched by News18 and Harpic with the aim of improving toilet sanitation in India. This initiative recognises the importance of toilets beyond a simple functional space. In India, the health of our communities, particularly in tightly packed cities, rests on our ability to create and maintain hygienic toilets for everyone. When our toilets don’t work, our communities pay the price.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani is focused on promoting the cause of monsoon-proof toilets and other measures communities and families can undertake to stay healthy; especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall. By spreading awareness about innovative designs and technologies, Mission Swachhta aur Paani strives to ensure that toilet sanitation facilities remain accessible and functional throughout the monsoon season.