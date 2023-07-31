Sustainable Solutions for Monsoon-Proof Community Toilets

When we think of ‘sustainability’ we tend to think of things like climate sustainability and the actions that governments and corporate bodies take, to hold back the swelling tide of climate change. Sustainability, however, is much more than that. Sustainability, in a nutshell, is anything that can ‘sustain’ itself over a long period of time - be it a business practice, a diet, an exercise habit (that you can sustain!) or even a building.

Sustainability in buildings matters - our built environment shapes us. When cities don’t have good public transport, everyone buys cars. When roads are in bad shape, we have traffic snarls. When schools don’t have safe and clean toilets, girls drop out. When communities don’t have safe and clean toilets, it creates a society where diseases are rampant and women, girls and gender non-conforming people aren’t safe.

More than any other buildings then, what we need are sustainable, safe, monsoon-proof community toilets.

This is crucial, particularly in areas that face challenges such as water scarcity, climate change, population growth, and urbanisation. i.e, in modern India’s cities. When toilets and sanitation systems aren’t sustainable, thet cause pollution, depletion of natural resources, greenhouse gas emissions, and loss of biodiversity. This, in addition to negative impacts on human health, such as exposure to pathogens, diseases, malnutrition, and reduced quality of life.

On the other hand, clean toilets and sustainable sanitation practices can bring multiple benefits to communities and society at large.

Improved health and hygiene: by preventing transmission of diseases and infections, improve hygiene behaviours, and enhance well-being and dignity.

Reduced environmental impact: by minimising the use of water and energy, reducing waste generation and disposal, and conserving natural resources and ecosystems.

Increased social inclusion: by ensuring that everyone has access to adequate and affordable sanitation services, regardless of their gender, age, income, or location.

Enhanced economic development: by creating opportunities for income generation, employment, education, and innovation. In addition to making workplaces more accessible to women, gender non-conforming people and those who are differently abled.

Sustainable Approaches for Monsoon-Proof Community Toilets

Particularly in Indian cities where people can commute as much as 3-4 hours every day, public toilet facilities become crucial to ensuring safety and dignity, in addition to making daily life a little bit easier. Since our cities are also home to large numbers of urban poor, community toilets can be a viable option for improving sanitation coverage and quality in low-income urban areas, where space and resources are limited. However, community toilets also face many challenges, such as poor maintenance, vandalism, lack of privacy and security, and low user satisfaction.

One of the major (and annual) challenges to community toilets is the advent of monsoon rains. Rains can cause flooding, waterlogging, erosion, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. They can also cause clogging pipes and drains, overflowing septic tanks and pits, contaminating water sources and soil, and increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

In Indian cities, a sustainable toilet is a monsoon-proof one. There are a range of sustainable approaches that can be employed here.

Appropriate Construction Materials:

Choosing durable materials is the first step towards constructing monsoon-proof toilets: materials like reinforced concrete, fibre-reinforced plastic, or composite materials can ensure that the structures can withstand the forces of heavy rain and strong winds. They also offer durability and resistance to water damage, minimising the risk of structural damage.

Robust Drainage Systems:

Implementing effective drainage systems is vital to prevent waterlogging and ensure the efficient flow of water away from the toilet area. Properly designed and maintained drains, gutters, and downspouts can channel rainwater away. Drainage pipes, soak pits, or rain gardens can further aid in managing excessive rainwater runoff.

Elevation Techniques:

Raising the toilet structure above ground level can protect it from floodwaters during heavy rainfall by keeping flood water from entering the toilet, and making it easier to drain. Elevated platforms can be constructed using concrete, steel, or other suitable materials.

Design Strategies:

Features such as sloped roofs, overhangs, and protective barriers can help shield the toilet area from heavy rainfall. Designing toilets with ample natural lighting and ventilation can also promote a hygienic and pleasant user experience.

Implementing Sustainable, Monsoon-Proof Community Toilets

Implementing sustainable, monsoon-proof community toilets requires coordination between several stakeholders: government bodies, communities, NGOs, and other relevant organisations all need to work together to ensure the success and longevity of these initiatives. Because, as we’ve seen with the Swachh Bharat Mission, just building toilets isn’t enough, we also need to bring about a change in user behaviour, so they can use and maintain these toilets with care.

This is where education and awareness programs play a huge part. In India, brands like Harpic have built strong communication strategies around the need for good toilet hygiene habits in particular, and sanitation overall. Harpic decided to take the lead in the sanitation and hygiene movement by creating innovative, thought-provoking campaigns and outreach programs.

In addition to creating programming and communications aimed at adults, Harpic partnered with Sesame Workshop India, an educational non-profit working for the early developmental needs of young children, to promote positive sanitation, hygiene knowledge and behaviours among children and families through schools and communities, engaging with 17.5 million children across India. It also pioneered a programme to raise awareness and reinforce healthy toilet and bathroom habits among young children, developing and recognising them as “Swachhta Champions". These initiatives are a part of the larger umbrella campaign, Harpic Mission Swachhta aur Paani, with News18.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.