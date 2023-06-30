Understanding Intersectionality: Recognizing the Unique Experiences of LGBTQ+ Individuals with Disabilities in Toilet Access

Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw coined the term “intersectionality" in 1989 to emphasise the interconnected nature of social categorizations such as race, class, gender, and disability. This concept highlights how these overlapping identities can create unique experiences of discrimination or disadvantage. In the case of LGBTQ+ individuals with disabilities, their experiences often stem from a combination of ableism and LGBTQ+ related stigmatisation.

Intersectionality describes how different forms of oppression and discrimination can overlap and interact, resulting in distinctive experiences for individuals belonging to multiple marginalised groups. For instance, a woman of colour may encounter different challenges compared to a white woman or a man of colour, as she is affected by both sexism and racism. Similarly, LGBTQ+ individuals with disabilities may face distinct barriers compared to LGBTQ+ individuals without disabilities or people with disabilities who are not LGBTQ+, as they are affected by both ableism and homophobia.

Toilet access is one area where intersectionality significantly influences the experiences of marginalised individuals. While toilets are crucial for human dignity, health, and hygiene, they are often inaccessible, unsafe, or inadequate for many people, particularly those who do not conform to normative expectations regarding gender, sexuality, and ability.

Advertisement

Challenges Faced by LGBTQ+ Individuals with Disabilities

Toilets are not just physical spaces, but also social and cultural ones. They reflect and reinforce the dominant norms and values of society, such as binary gender roles, heteronormativity and ableism. These norms and values can exclude, stigmatise and harm those who do not conform to them, such as LGBTQ+ individuals with disabilities.

For example, many toilets are segregated by gender, which can create problems for transgender and non-binary people who may not feel comfortable or safe using either option. They may face harassment, discrimination or violence from other users or staff who question their identity or presence in the toilet. They may also face legal barriers, such as laws that require people to use the toilet that matches their sex assigned at birth.

Additionally, many toilets are not designed or maintained to accommodate the needs and abilities of people with disabilities. They may lack features such as ramps, grab bars, wide doors, adjustable seats, handrails or emergency buttons. They may also be located in inaccessible places, such as basements, stairs or far distances. These barriers can prevent people with disabilities from using the toilet independently, comfortably or safely. They may have to rely on others for assistance, which can compromise their privacy and dignity.

Advertisement

Furthermore, LGBTQ+ individuals with disabilities may face intersectional forms of stigma and discrimination that affect their toilet access. For instance, they may be stereotyped as asexual or hypersexual, which can lead to unwanted attention or harassment in the toilet. They may also be denied access to toilets that match their gender identity or expression by staff or authorities who claim that they are posing a threat or inconvenience to other users. They may also face difficulties in accessing public toilets due to poverty, homelessness or lack of transportation.

Advertisement

Promoting Inclusion and Accessibility: Designing Toilets for All Users

Advertisement

Toilet access is not only a matter of convenience, but also a matter of human rights. According to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) , LGBTQ+ individuals who are differently abled have the right to access toilets that respect their dignity, health and safety.

This means that toilets should be accessible, inclusive and adequate for all users, regardless of their gender identity, expression or sexual orientation; their disability status; or any other characteristic. To achieve this goal, toilets should be designed and managed with the participation and consultation of LGBTQ+ individuals with disabilities. These toilets should also be monitored and evaluated regularly to ensure their quality and compliance with human rights standards.

Some examples of good practices for inclusive toilet design and management are:

Advertisement

Providing gender-neutral or single-stall toilets that allow users to choose the option that suits them best

Providing accessible toilets that meet the minimum standards of accessibility for people with disabilities

Providing sanitary products such as pads, tampons or condoms for free or at low cost

Providing information and signage that is clear, visible and respectful of diversity

Providing training and awareness-raising for staff and users on how to create a safe and welcoming environment for all

Providing complaint mechanisms and remedies for cases of discrimination or violence

Collaborative Efforts for Change

Harpic, a brand renowned for its commitment to cleanliness, has embraced this call for change. With open hearts and a deep understanding, Harpic has taken remarkable strides to ensure that its products cater to the rich tapestry of society, which includes the LGBTQ+ community. Recognizing that education is the key to transforming attitudes, Harpic has launched inspiring campaigns that illuminate the beautiful diversity of gender identities. Through these powerful initiatives, society is awakened, nurtured, and encouraged to create environments where acceptance thrives.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a remarkable collaboration between Harpic and News18, transcends the concept of cleanliness alone. It is a movement that recognizes the profound significance of toilets, viewing them not merely as functional spaces but as beacons of safety and acceptance for the marginalised. This exceptional mission is built upon the firm belief that clean and inclusive toilets are vital for fostering a society that embraces and empowers us all, unconditionally. With unwavering dedication, Harpic and News18 actively include and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, propelling the message that every individual deserves access to safe and accepting spaces, where their dignity is upheld, and their presence is celebrated.

The initiative has also engaged with various stakeholders, such as government officials, media, civil society and private sector, to promote the rights and needs of LGBTQ+ individuals. The initiative hopes to inspire more people and organisations to join the movement for inclusive toilet access, and to create a culture of respect and acceptance for diversity. By doing so, the initiative hopes to contribute to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which call for ensuring access to water and sanitation for all, and reducing inequalities based on gender, disability or any other status.

Conclusion: Creating a Culture of Respect

Toilet access holds immense significance for LGBTQ+ individuals with disabilities, as it directly impacts their lives and wellbeing. These individuals navigate a world that often subjects them to various forms of exclusion and violence due to their intersecting identities. It is crucial that toilets become more than just facilities, but rather places that embrace accessibility, inclusivity, and adequacy for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity, expression, sexual orientation, disability status, or any other characteristic that makes them who they are.