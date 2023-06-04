Sara Ali Khan Falls On Vicky Kaushal As They Perform Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song, Video Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been receiving good reviews from fans and critics. The film is also bringing in good box office numbers and having said that it has already minted Rs 12.69 crore so far. Now a BTS video from their shooting has gone viral, and it’s all things fun and hilarious.

In the video, Sara and Vicky are seen rehearsing the steps of one of the peppy numbers from the song - Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega. It showed, how Vicky and Sara prepped for the song. There was also a glimpse of the duo, losing balance while performing the song. Have a look at the video:

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara portray a happily married couple, celebrating little things, and stealing moments for keeping their spark alive. However, as they live in a joint family, their otherwise perfect marriage lacks one thing - the need for privacy. Hence, in order to have that, the couple fakes a divorce, battles all odds, and fakes a hundred fights only to have a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme.

News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."

“All in all, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a clean entertainer and doesn’t come off as too preachy. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer," the review added.