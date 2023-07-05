10 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha Share Nostalgic Memories from Shoot; See Photos

Lootera, the period romantic drama film, has completed 10 years since its release, and the cast has shared some new images from the shoot days on their social media channels. The film starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh was released in 2013 and is loosely based on the book, The Last Leaf.

On Wednesday, Vikramaditya Motwane, the director of Lootera, shared a black-and-white photograph of Sonakshi and Ranveer from the movie to mark the 10th anniversary. He took to his Instagram and wrote, “The memories might blur with time but they will never fade way. We will always cherish them and know that something very special happened back then. 10 years of Lootera @balajimotionpictures @fuhsephantom @bhavani.iyer @anuragkashyap10 @itsamittrivedi @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @adityakan @ishikamohanmotwane @nikhelg9 @serialclicker811 @kazvindangor @dharajain @subarna_ray_chaudhuri @kalradipika @dipa.demotwane @arpan.gaglani @atulmongia @vidushisood1 @piyushputy @vikrantmassey @_adilhussain @divyadutta25 #mahendrashetty #kunalsharma"

Here’s the post:

Sonakshi, who played the role of an aspiring writer, also shared the post on her story and wrote, “10 years of Lootera Not a film… its a feeling! Thank you @motwayne always for making me Pakhi". The Rowdy Rathore actress also shared a throwback photo of herself with Ranveer Singh, Vikramaditya and Ishika Motwane. In the vintage photo, the four posed happily for the camera.

Check out the photos here: