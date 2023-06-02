10/10 If You Can Recognise This Actress From Her Childhood Picture

From their childhood moments to a little sneak peek of their upcoming films, the fans are always keen to know all about their favourite stars. They are also curious about how the actors looked during their childhood and often their pictures surface on the internet. Often, it is a cakewalk for the fans to guess the name of the Bollywood star by taking a glance at the picture. But can you guess who this famous actress is?

Recently, a picture has resurfaced on the internet that broke the internet with her cuteness. The baby version of this actress is seen wearing a pink and white onesies outfit along with a pearl neckpiece while she is chilling on a sofa.

Before we show you the picture here is a little hint, she made her debut in Hindi cinema in the year 2007 with Om Shanti Om paired with Shah Rukh Khan, who captivated the audience with her gorgeous smile and amazing acting mettle. You would have probably guessed it by now, it is indeed Deepika Padukone who has made her niche in the industry as a versatile actress in her career spanning over a decade.

Well, this is not the first time her childhood pictures have surfaced on the internet. Earlier, Deepika shared a video of herself from one of her interviews on Instagram, where she is heard saying, “For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of the classroom."

After a few frames, the video has a compilation of Deepika’s childhood pictures which included her baby pictures of school plays and carrying a trophy. She wrote in the caption of the video, “Outstanding Student Indeed!"