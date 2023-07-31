1st Look Of Ashkkar Soudaan-starrer TS Suresh Babu Directorial DNA Out

The much-anticipated projects of director TS Suresh Babu will soon be going on floors as the first look of one of his upcoming films has been released. The veteran director is expected to release two films titled- DNA and IPS. The poster of DNA has now been released by the actor Gokul Suresh and his father Suresh Gopi through their official Facebook page.

The film stars a stellar cast which includes renowned names like Aju Varghese, Johnny Antony, Indrans and Namitha Pramod. The Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s nephew Ashkaar Soudaan will be playing the lead role in this movie.

The poster of the movie includes five actors from the film. Four of them can be seen wearing police uniforms while Ashkaar Soudaan is standing in the middle. The film is expected to revolve around the revenge story as the inscription on the poster reads, “If revenge is an art, your killer is an artist." Gokul Suresh presented the movie’s first look and wished the best for the entire team.

DNA is touted to be a forensic biological thriller which will have a large number of action scenes. The action of the movie is directed by renowned stunt directors from the film industry. They include Stunt Selva, Palani Raj, Kanal Kannan and Run Ravi. Lakshmi Rai will play another central character in the film. Rachel Punnoose is playing the role of the city police commissioner in the movie. DNA is produced by KV Abdul Nasar under the banner of Benzy Productions. The screenplay for the movie is written by AK Santhosh.