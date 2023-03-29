2 Decades of Allu Arjun: Net Worth to Brand Endorsement, Know All About Pushpa Actor's Stylish Lifestyle

Be it playing a gangster, a boy next door, a passionate lover, or a villainous protagonist, actor Allu Arjun has essayed several unconventional roles on the big screen. Ever since his debut, the South star continues to prove his mettle for acting, by taking up diverse characters. His lead in the Pushpa film has catapulted him to pan-India stardom, making him one of the highest-paid and sought-out actors in the Indian film fraternity. Now, the actor has completed 2 decades in the showbiz world. To mark the special occasion here's taking a closer look at his net worth and extravagant lifestyle choices that's sure to leave you astonished.

Allu Arjun’s net worth

The South actor, who has delivered multiple hits at the box office, is reported to have an estimated net worth of approximately Rs. 350 crore, as per a report by Asianet. The portal also suggests that he charges a remuneration of at least Rs. 10 crore for each film, which is likely to change. Owing to his high-end film deals, brand endorsements, multiple businesses in Hyderabad, he reportedly has an annual income of Rs. 24 crore, according to Mans World India Website.

Expensive automobiles

Allu Arjun, who lives an extravagant lifestyle due to his successful filmy career, doesn't hold back from spending money on high-end expensive timepieces. Asianet suggests his striking automobile collection includes a Range Rover worth Rs. 2.50 crore, a Jaguar XJL of Rs 1.20 crore, a BMW that costs Rs. 80 lakh, and an Audi A7 of Rs. 86 lakh. If the report is to be believed, then his vanity van is priced at Rs 7 crore. Let alone cars, Allu Arjun is reportedly one of the Indian actors who also has a private jet in his collection. Seemingly, he uses it often for traveling abroad or going on vacations with his family. The plane is suggested to be valued over Rs. 50 crore.

Luxurious property

Allu Arjun owns multiple opulent properties in Hyderabad. His primary residence which is reported to be a lavish 8000-square-foot mansion in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood is priced at abouts Rs. 100 crore, as per Housing.com. He resides in the lavish estate with his wife Sneha Reddy, with whom he tied the knot back in 2011 and two children, son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Another report by DNA claims that he made a purchase of a 2BHK in the city of dreams back in 2015.

Brand endorsement

A major part of income comes from Brand endorsements. Mans World India estimates that he gains a solid Rs. 4 crore per endorsement. He is associated with a variety of brands including Colgate Max Fresh, Frooti, Red Bus, among others taking a large part of his high-end deals.

