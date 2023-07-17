2009 Malayalam Horror Movie Winter To Get A Sequel? What We Know

The 2009 horror movie titled Winter was one of the highly appreciated movies and was also critically acclaimed. It was directed by Deepu Karunakaran and it was his directorial debut. The film had an interesting cast featuring Jayaram Subramanium aka Jayaram, Bhavana Menon, Manoj K Jayan and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles. Now, its sequel has been announced and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Recently, a second part of Winter was announced which will reportedly have a new plot. If the reports are anything to go by, the second instalment will not feature Jayaram and Bhavana. As per the makers, the cast of the movie will be announced soon and they are currently gearing up to start shooting on August 17. The movie will be bankrolled by Deepu Karunakaran’s production house called Lemon Productions. It has been scripted by Sarath Vinayak.

Winter gained cult status and was technically well made with a phenomenal script and par-excellence performance by the actors. But in an interview, Jayaram once revealed that the theatrical release timing of the movie hampered its box office collections. He felt that if the movie was released in the present time, then it would be a commercial success and a blockbuster hit.