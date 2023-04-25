3 Idiots' Olivier Lafont REACTS After Internet Apologises For Misunderstanding Suhas, Says 'It's Unexpected...'

Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s on-screen fiancé Suhas in 3 Idiots, who was extremely touchy about the costly items he possessed? After almost 14 years since the film’s release, the internet has a newfound love towards his character. French actor Olivier Lafont who played his part has now responded to a viral tweet ‘apologising’ for not understanding him earlier.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Oliver wrote, “The sudden interest in Suhas has been so unexpected. He really seems to have struck a chord with people lately. Instareel @ohshutupShruti9 had a whopping 3.2 million views and 264k comments. Can you hear ‘PriceTag’ shout “MERI BATTEES LAKH KI VIEWEEEERS!"??"

He even took his Facebook account and shared, “Lately I’ve been getting messages from people ‘apologising’ about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 idiots, and then this post by Aaraynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It’s amazing that both the movie and character had such an impact then, and even now. It’s also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love," he wrote.

The viral tweet read, “Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams of earning more money, and you were not wrong in making your career choice.“Tumne sab kamaya tha shyad islye tumhe keemat yaad thi :)."

3 Idiots, helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani till date remains one of the evergreen movies in Indian cinema. The film starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. Suhas, who played Kareena’s on-screen fiancé used to call out the price tags of his possessions and became a major target of joke and memes, back when the film released.

