Here’s some good news for 3 Idiots fans! Looks like the makers are planning for the sequel of the blockbuster movie. On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video that has left everyone curious and super excited.

Kareena shared how a picture of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan from an alleged press conference has gone viral on social media. She wondered if they are planning the sequel of 3 Idiots and claimed that she is not sure if Boman Irani is also aware of it.

“I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were upto something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this. Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar. This smells like a sequel for sure," Kareena said in the video.

Soon after the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section asking if they should take Kareena’s video as a confirmation of 3 Idiots sequel. “Teary eyes all smiles 😍 Release it already," one of the fans wrote. “A sequel without you - absolutely impossible!" another user commented. “It will not work without u @kareenakapoorkhan," a third comment read.

One of the social media users also urged the makers not to make a sequel of 3 Idiots and shared, “Plz don’t make sequel of this classic! It’s perfect where it had ended. We all have seen what happened with Rock On 2."

Released in December 2009, 3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumari Hirani. The film starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh among others in key roles. The film was widely loved by all and earned Rs 400 crore worldwide.

