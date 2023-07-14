3 Weeks After Theatrical Release, Pasupathy's Thandatti Now On Amazon Prime

Debutant director Ram Sangaiah’s highly anticipated film Thandatti makes its digital debut on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 14. The film had a theatrical release on June 23, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Pasupathy, Rohini, Vivek Prasanna, and Abhirami.

Thandatti takes viewers on a humorous and thrilling journey as Subramani, played by Pasupathy, embarks on a quest to solve the mystery of Selvarasu’s missing grandmother’s earring. However, things take an unexpected turn, leading Subramani into a series of hilarious and challenging situations. The film brilliantly intertwines a cop’s search for the stolen earrings of a deceased woman with various intriguing incidents.

Presented as a rural comedy-thriller, Thandatti is produced by Prince Pictures. The music for the film is composed by KS Sundaramoorthy, while Mahesh Muthuswami handles the cinematography and Shivanandeeswaran takes charge of editing. Despite being made on a modest budget, the film has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience.

The announcement of the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video was shared by Prime Video India on Twitter, creating a buzz among movie enthusiasts. The team also unveiled a captivating poster to accompany the announcement, building anticipation for the digital premiere.

Director Ram Sangaiah’s focus on the concept of Thandatti, which refers to a curved spring circular earring, adds an interesting cultural aspect to the film. Traditionally worn by women belonging to the Vellala Nadar community in Madurai, these earrings symbolize nobility and respectability among high-caste men and women. While this tradition is fading away, a few tribal women can still be seen adorning this distinctive style of earring.