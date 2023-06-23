30-Year-Old Bihar Man Succumbs To Snakebite In Madhepura

On Wednesday night, a tragic incident took place at the Muraliganj Durgasthan temple complex in Bihar’s Madhepura district. A 30-year-old man, who was dressed as Lord Shiva, suffered a fatal snakebite during the Ashtayam ritual. Unfortunately, the young man lost his life on the spot. The devastating news has now plunged the family of the deceased into deep mourning.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Ram, a 30-year-old performer from Khurda village in Madhepura district. He used to perform stage shows during Ram Leela and other religious events. Recently, the Ashtamala Kirtana program took place in the vicinity of the Muraliganj Durga Temple.

Amidst the bhajans and kirtans, a peculiar incident unfolded. A young man, who was later revered as Baba Bholenath, found himself in an unusual predicament as a venomous serpent coiled itself around his neck. The incident took place when the dancing troupes joined the fervent programme.

Advertisement

Troubled by the tragic demise of Mukesh, the members of the Bhajan Mandali were overwhelmed with fear and immediately rushed to the nearby Community Health Center in Muraliganj. There, they placed Mukesh’s body before fleeing from the premises.

Dr Lal Bahadur, upon discovering the body of the young man, promptly notified the local authorities, summoning the police to the scene. With utmost solemnity, the police carefully transferred the deceased onto a funeral pyre, while dutifully reaching out to inform the grieving family members about the heart-wrenching incident.