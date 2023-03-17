Ram Gopal Varma is one of those filmmakers who have delivered some remarkable films but have also routinely courted controversies. His passion for storytelling and introduction of unique concepts have made him a name to reckon with. RGV, as he is popularly known, often creates headlines for his controversial statements or acts. Recently, he is trending on social media, but not for any controversies. He is being talked about for his engineering degree. RGV completed his B Tech 37 years ago. Now, after so long, he finally collected his degree from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

“Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practising civil engineering. Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity," tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.

Social media users have now commented on the viral post. One user wrote, “Ohhh wow this is unbelievable and Awesome. Congratulations". Another user wrote, “Civil engineering! That’s the reason you used locations like - under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies."

Ram Gopal Varma also uploaded a picture with the professors of the university. He captioned his post, “The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University. I told the honourable vice chancellor Prof Raja Shekar Garu I don’t deserve this honour but he insisted I do".

RGV graduated with a second-class division in 1985. In one of the pictures, Ram Gopal Varma can be seen receiving flowers as a token of honour from the vice-chancellor of the institute. His post is making a huge noise on the internet.

Before entering the movie industry, Ram Gopal Varma worked as a video store owner. Being a movie buff, he always wanted to make a career in the film industry. RGV made his directorial debut film Shiva, a violent and stylised actioner set in a college backdrop. His first commercial success in Hindi cinema was with the blockbuster film Rangeela, a romantic drama starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles.

Ram Gopal Varma is best known for Satya, Shiva Company, Kshana Kshanam, Sarkar franchise and Company. Now, he is all set to direct films like Nuclear, The Man Who Killed Gandhi, Kidnapping Of Katrina Kaif, Arnab: The News Prostitute, Rai, and Secret.

