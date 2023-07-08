40 Years Of Adutha Varisu: All You Need To Know About This Rajinikanth-starrer Film

SP Muthuraman-directorial Adutha Varisu completed 40 years on Friday. The film was released on July 7, 1983. Starring Rajinikanth, Sridevi, and Raveendran in the lead roles, the storyline of the film is penned by Panchu Arunachalam. Touted to be an adaptation of an old play, the film revolves around a bounty hunter, who is hired to find a girl who can impersonate a missing heiress. The film also features Silk Smitha, VK Ramasamy, Cho Ramaswamy, Senthamarai, S.S. Chandran, and Chandran Babu. Adutha Varisu is backed by BS Dwarakish, who is known for films such as Vishnuvardhana, Dance, Raja, Dance, and Majnu. With music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, the cinematography of the film is handled by Babu.

Adutha Varisu was originally produced in Hindi in 1972 as Raja Jaani, starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini. It achieved great success and was later remade in Tamil in 1983 as Adutha Varisu. After making its mark in Tollywood and Bollywood, the movie set its sights on Kollywood, the Tamil film industry.