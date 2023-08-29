'45 Days Since I Had Alcohol': Actor Vimal At Thudikkum Karangal Trailer Launch

Tamil actor Vimal is currently the talk of the town due to his upcoming film Thudikkum Karangal which will hit the big screens on September 1. The trailer launch event happened recently and Vimal revealed that he has started to focus on his health. Vimal said that he has to act in many films now and will only be able to do so if he enjoys robust health.

The Pasanga actor added that he has abstained from alcohol for the past 45 days to accomplish the goal of good health. Vimal took a stroll back memory lane and recalled that he had lost many opportunities in the film line till now. According to the actor, he trusted many people in this industry and was deceived by them.

He also said that the work opportunities dimmed for him even further after the coronavirus epidemic. Vimal added that his career then took a turn for good because he got the chance to act in the Vilangu web series at that crucial point in time. The series turned out to be a hit and he received the chance to act in Thudikkum Karangal.

Vimal further said that he didn’t know who to invite to this trailer launch party. He said that Thudikkum Karangal’s director had asked him if he could invite someone as a special guest to the trailer launch. Vimal told him that no one would come to the party if he called. Vimal feels confident despite facing these roadblocks and said that he will get more film opportunities in the coming days.

Thudikkum Karangal’s trailer has soared the expectations for this film. It is set against the backdrop of an organised crime and drug syndicate. The trailer has received 1 million views.