48 Years Of Swami Ayyappan: This 1975 Film Popularised Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple

The 70s witnessed many Tamil spiritual films. On 18 October 1971, three films – Sivaji’s Babu, MG Ramachandran’s Neerum Neruppum, Jaishankar’s Veetukku Oru Pillai and KS Gopalakrishnan’s Aathi Parasakthi – were released. Aathi Parasakthi surpassed the other three films in terms of collection. This is because the film’s storyline was based on Hindu mythology and spirituality. One other film of that time, which managed to make an impact on the audience was Swami Ayyappan. It was released in 1975. The spiritual and devotional film completed 48 years of its release recently.

Swami Ayyappan was the highest-grossing film of 1975. The ensemble star cast of the film included Karan, Gemini Ganesan, Thikurichi Sukumaran Nair, Srividya, Lakshmi, Sukumari, Sudheer, Raghavan, Rajashree, Baby Sumathi and K Balaji. With P Balasubramaniam as the director, the film was shot simultaneously in both Tamil and Malayalam languages. The critically-acclaimed film popularised the shrine of Sabarimala (Kerala), not only in Tamil Nadu but other South Indian states too.