5 Bollywood Hits From 2005 That Received Mass Attention And Appreciation

Every year more than 100 films hit the theatres in India. While many are commercially successful at the box office, some end up tanking. Something similar happened in 2005. This year, stars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn delivered hits that were loved by the audience then and still enjoyed by many now.

2005 saw the release of films like No Entry, Bunty Aur Babli, Salaam Namaste, Garam Masala, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Waqt, Black, Sarkar, and Dus. Here are a few movies that received the utmost attention and appreciation of the mass.

No Entry

Advertisement

Directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry was touted to be the king of the box office as it was the highest-grossing film of the year. The movie starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitley, Sameera Reddy, Bipasha Basu and many others. The movie was produced by Boney Kapoor and minted Rs 74 crore.

Bunty Aur Babli

Bunty Aur Babli was directed by Shaad Ali and the movie ended up becoming the second superhit movie of that year. The movie saw Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role and Amitabh Bachchan and Pankaj Tripathi among others in supporting roles. storytelling along with hit songs became the perfect recipe for this movie to become a hit. It minted more than 44 crores and its worldwide earnings are reportedly to be Rs 65 crore. It also has a sequel titled Bunty Aur Babli 2 directed by Varun V. Sharma featuring Sharvari Wagh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

Garam Masala

Priyadarshan’s Garam Masala starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen in the lead. The movie centres around how Sam tries to disrupt the life of Makarand who enjoys the company of three women. The comedy movie minted Rs 55 crore at the Indian Box office and earned Rs 54 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

Salaam Namaste

Advertisement

From the soulful lyrics of My Dil Goes Mmmm to the rhythmic What’s Going On songs, Salaam Namaste won the hearts of movie-goers. The movie was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2005. It starred Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaffrey. The movie earned around Rs 57 crore at the box office.

Sarkar