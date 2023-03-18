The Indian film industry is thriving like never before. South Indian blockbusters like K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR as well as Karan Johar’s Bollywood science fiction Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva helped drive India’s box office to its second biggest year ever in terms of revenue in 2022. In the past, Indian films very rarely crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

However, three Indian films have collected more than Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in the last 12 months. This is evidence of the fact that Indian films are capable of doing tremendous business like Hollywood blockbusters. Let us take a look at the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is a terrific sports biopic that is based on the inspiring journey of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, two sisters who became India’s first female wrestling champions under the mentorship of their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. Apart from Aamir, the film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Dangal collected Rs 1,924 crore in total globally.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion scripted box office history and minted over Rs 1,747 crore at the box office worldwide. The epic action drama is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR collected Rs 1,150 crore at the box office globally. The period drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has enjoyed tremendous success in international markets as well. In fact, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won an Oscar in the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, broke several records in the history of Indian cinema and collected over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Pathaan

Pathaan marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a long hiatus. The film received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike and minted over Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

