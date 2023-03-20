Who does not love horror or thriller movies with unexpected twists and turns that leave us amazed? Although there are many thriller movies from Bollywood, Hollywood and Tollywood, today we are going to share a list of the top 5 thriller and horror movies from other parts of the world that will leave you stunned.

Memories of Murder

Korean films are a lot in trend nowadays. However, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s 2003 film Memories of Murder is a crime thriller that still haunts people. The story of this thriller is based on a true story. A village in South Korea was shocked by the news of the sudden disappearance of girls. A killer who picks up village girls and sexually assaults them lives there. He then abandons the girls’ naked bodies the following morning.

The plot of this movie is packed with tension and suspense. This movie also got an 8.1 rating on IMDb. The film received critical acclaim, with praise for its screenplay, Bong’s direction, performances of its cast, tone and editing. It also received numerous awards and nominations and is widely considered one of the best East Asian films ever made.

Julia’s Eyes

Julia’s Eyes is a 2010 Spanish horror and psychological thriller film. It is directed by Guillem Morales and written by Morales and Oriol Paulo and produced jointly by Guillermo del Toro, Joaquín Padró and Mar Targarona. The movie, full of suspense and horror, was loved by the audience. Julia’s Eyes revolve around two sisters. One of the sisters dies unnaturally and her body is tracked down hanging. The other sister, on the other hand, has a rare illness which is where her vision slowly starts to go. Nevertheless, the girl begins to unravel the mystery of her sister’s death.

Vinci Da

Vinci Da is a 2019 Bengali psychological thriller film directed by Srijit Mukherji. The movie is bankrolled by SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd and featured Rudranil Ghosh, Ritwick Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Riddhi Sen, Gautam Moitra and Sohini Sarkar in pivotal roles. The movie received a lot of recognition at the global level. The story Vinci Da revolves around a makeup artist who does not work because of his arrogant nature. In the meantime, he meets a man who is ready to pay him whatever it takes to have his makeup done. That individual is a serial killer whose true face is known to the makeup artist.

The Others

The Others is a 2001 English-language Spanish gothic supernatural psychological horror film. It was written, directed and scored by Alejandro Amenábar. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Elaine Cassidy, Eric Sykes, Alakina Mann and James Bentley. The story of this suspense horror film revolves around a family who has just shifted to a new house. As soon as they come to this house, the children of the house start seeing some other children. These children consider their families as ghosts. The Others was the first English-language film ever to receive the Best Film Award at the Goyas (Spain’s national film awards) without a single word of Spanish spoken in it.

The Invisible Man

It is a 2020 science fiction horror film written and directed by Leigh Whannell and was inspired by HG Wells’ novel of the same name. This suspense thriller depicts the story of a husband and wife in which the woman’s husband dies. After a few days, the wife begins to suspect her husband and she gives a theory about it. It is revealed that her husband did not commit suicide but made a suit that made people invisible. And in the film, he has been shown to disappear and torture his wife for the rest of his life.

