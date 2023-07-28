55 Years Of Thillana Mohanambal: This Sivaji Ganesan Classic Was Adapted From A Novel

Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan appeared in a slew of iconic films in his career and one of them completed 55 years recently. We are talking about the movie Thillana Mohanambal, in which Sivaji was paired with Padmini. It was released on July 27, 1968. Considered a landmark film in Tamil cinema, the movie directed by AP Nagarajan was acclaimed for subtly portraying the socio-cultural environment, along with the Thanjavur culture of dance and music prevailing at that time. Thillana Mohanambal depicts the tale of a nadaswaram player named Shanmugasundaram, who falls in love with Bharatanatyam dancer Mohanambal. Due to some unfavourable circumstances and their egocentric nature, they are unable to profess their love to one another. The rest of the narrative is about how they overcome challenges they have posed for themselves and others.

The concept of Thillana Mohanambal came to director AP Nagarajan from a serialised novel. In those days, serial literature in Tamil magazines Kalki and Ananda Vikatan was very popular.