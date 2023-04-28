59th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: Park Eun-bin Takes Home Daesang; The Glory, Song Hye-kyo Win BIG

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards winners were announced today, April 28. K-dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin, Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory, and the Korean film Decision to Leave were among the biggest winners of the night. Park Eun-bin, who delivered a stellar performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, took home the Drama Daesang (Grand Prize) for the show. Meanwhile, the Best Film award went to The Night Owl, and Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize) was given to Decision to Leave.
The prestigious annual Korean television and film awards took place on Friday at Incheon Paradise City. The show was hosted by MC Shin Dong-yup, singer and actress Bae Suzy, and renowned Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The starry night had several Korean stars attending it. Without further ado, here are the winners of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Best Drama: The Glory
Best Actor: Lee Sung-min, Reborn Rich
Best Actress: Song Hye-kyo, The Glory
Drama Daesang (Grand Prize): Park Eun-bin, Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Best Director: Yoo In-shik, Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Best New Actor Award: Moon Sang-min, Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Best New Actress Award: Roh Yoon-seo, Crash Course in Romance
Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin, Suriname
Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji-yeon, The Glory
Technical Award (TV): Ryu Seong-hee (Art direction), Little Women
Best Screenplay: Park Hae-young, My Liberation Notes
Best Entertainment Program: Psick Show
Best Female Variety Performer: Lee Eun-ji
Best Male Variety Performer: Kim Jong-kook
Best Educational Show: Adult Kim Jang-ha (MBC Gyeongnam)
Film
Best Film: The Night Owl (올빼미)
Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize): Decision to Leave
Best Actor: Ryu Jun-yeol, The Night Owl
Best Actress: Tang Wei, Decision to Leave
Best New Director: Ahn Tae-jin, The Night Owl
Best New Actor: Park Jin-young, Christmas Carol
Best New Actress: Kim Si-eun, Next Sohee
Best Screenplay: Jung Ju-ri, Next Sohee
Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han, Hansan: Rising Dragon
Best Supporting Actress: Park Se-wan, 6/45
Technical Award (Cinematography): Lee Mo-gae, Hunt
Best Director: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
TikTok Popularity Award: IU & Park Jin-young
Congratulations to all the winners!
