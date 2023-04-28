Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Movies » 59th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: Park Eun-bin Takes Home Daesang; The Glory, Song Hye-kyo Win BIG

59th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: Park Eun-bin Takes Home Daesang; The Glory, Song Hye-kyo Win BIG

59th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: The Glory won Best Drama while Song Hye-kyo won Best Actress. Park Eun-bin and Decision to Leave won Daesang for TV and films, respectively.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 18:59 IST

Seoul

59th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners list out now.
59th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners list out now.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards winners were announced today, April 28. K-dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin, Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory, and the Korean film Decision to Leave were among the biggest winners of the night. Park Eun-bin, who delivered a stellar performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, took home the Drama Daesang (Grand Prize) for the show. Meanwhile, the Best Film award went to The Night Owl, and Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize) was given to Decision to Leave.

The prestigious annual Korean television and film awards took place on Friday at Incheon Paradise City. The show was hosted by MC Shin Dong-yup, singer and actress Bae Suzy, and renowned Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The starry night had several Korean stars attending it. Without further ado, here are the winners of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Advertisement

Best Drama: The Glory

Best Actor: Lee Sung-min, Reborn Rich

Best Actress: Song Hye-kyo, The Glory

Drama Daesang (Grand Prize): Park Eun-bin, Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Best Director: Yoo In-shik, Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best New Actor Award: Moon Sang-min, Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Best New Actress Award: Roh Yoon-seo, Crash Course in Romance

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin, Suriname

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji-yeon, The Glory

Technical Award (TV): Ryu Seong-hee (Art direction), Little Women

Best Screenplay: Park Hae-young, My Liberation Notes

Best Entertainment Program: Psick Show

Best Female Variety Performer: Lee Eun-ji

Best Male Variety Performer: Kim Jong-kook

Best Educational Show: Adult Kim Jang-ha (MBC Gyeongnam)

Film

Best Film: The Night Owl (올빼미)

Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize): Decision to Leave

Best Actor: Ryu Jun-yeol, The Night Owl

Best Actress: Tang Wei, Decision to Leave

Best New Director: Ahn Tae-jin, The Night Owl

Best New Actor: Park Jin-young, Christmas Carol

Best New Actress: Kim Si-eun, Next Sohee

Best Screenplay: Jung Ju-ri, Next Sohee

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han, Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best Supporting Actress: Park Se-wan, 6/45

Technical Award (Cinematography): Lee Mo-gae, Hunt

Best Director: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

TikTok Popularity Award: IU & Park Jin-young

Congratulations to all the winners!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 28, 2023, 18:58 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 18:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures