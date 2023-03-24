Bollywood is not going through its best phase currently. One of the largest film industries in the world was hit badly by the pandemic. Unlike its South counterparts, the Hindi film industry has yet to fully recover post the pandemic era. And if we are to face the truth, it cannot be denied that Bollywood has lost much of its originality.

South remakes and remixes of old 90s songs define Bollywood more than anything else and the industry receives its fair share of backlash for the same. Over the years, Bollywood has produced many south remakes, some of which like Rowdy Rathore, Wanted or Drishyam have done well, while others have fallen flat. Let us take a look at some remakes that failed to impress cine-goers.

Jersey

After starring in a successful South remake Kabir Singh (remade from Arjun Reddy), Shahid Kapoor tried his luck at another film. Jersey was remade from the Telugu film of the same name but it could not repeat the success of Kabir Singh. Made on a budget of around Rs70 crore, this film could earn only Rs 27.9 crore at the box office.

Shehzada

Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada also failed to impress the audience. The film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. With a budget of Rs 75 crore, the film only made Rs 47.20 crore.

Bachchan Pandey

This was just one of the several flops Akshay Kumar has delivered since the pandemic with the sole exception of Sooryavanshi. The film was a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda and was completely rejected by the audience. It also suffered as it had tough competition from The Kashmir Files at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 165 crore, the film collected Rs 73.17 crore worldwide.

Nikamma

Nikamma starring Abhimanyu Dassani was remade from the Telugu film Middle-Class Abbayi. It was a total washout at the box office with a dismal Rs 1.77 crore collection against a Rs 22 crore budget.

Vikram Vedha

Audiences were sceptical about the movie even before its release since they thought that Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan would not match up to R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi from the original. Although the remake was received well critically, it failed to recover its Rs 180 crore budget.

Selfie

Akshay Kumar continued his string of flops with the latest Selfie also starring Emraan Hashmi. It was remade from the Malayalam film Driving License.

