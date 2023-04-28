68th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao Best Actors, Gangubai Kathiawadi Wins Best Film

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 was held at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai last night. Hosted by Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, the star-studded event was graced by celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Hina Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, and many more. The event honoured the best performances and films released in 2022, including highly acclaimed movies such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, The Kashmir Files, JugJugg Jeeyo, and Badhaai Do, among others. After a long wait, the winners of the prestigious Filmfare Awards 2023 have been announced.
Filmfare Awards 2023: Winners List
- Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Film (Critics’): Badhaai Do
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Actor (Critics’): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh
- Best Actress (Critics’): Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do
- Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for JugJugg Jeeyo
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
- Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund
- Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichüsa for Anek
- Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh
- Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Prem Chopra
- Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Dialogue: Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Screenplay: Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do
- Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Playback Singer (Female) - Kavita Seth for Rangisari from JugJugg Jeeyo
- RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent - Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best VFX - DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Editing - Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero
- Best Costume Design - Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Sound Design - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Background Score - Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Choreography - Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Action - Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha
Mark your calendars for the dazzling Filmfare Awards ceremony, set to be aired on Colors at 9 PM on April 28, 2023.
