72 Hoorain Box Office Collection: Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir Starrer Struggles On Day 3; Mints Rs 47 Lakh

72 Hoorain starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles has been in the news ahead of its release. The film was released directly to theatres as many controversies were going on around it. But looks like it has not been performing well at the box office. It has managed to earn Rs 47 Lakh on its third release.

Directed by national award winner director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film has barely managed to collect Rs 1 crore. As India Today mentions in its reports, the film earned Rs 0.35 crore on its first day. On Day 2, the controversial film minted Rs 0.45 crore. On July 9 it earned 47 lakh. The film saw an overall occupancy of 12.35 per cent in the Hindi belt. To note, the film is based on how terrorist organisation leaders persuade Muslim youngsters to wage jihad against non-muslims and murder them by promising Jannat. The film also features Rashed Naz, Ashok Pathak and Saru Maini in prominent roles.

It is worth noting that 72 Hoorain premiered at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it was included in the Indian Panorama section and received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. The film is set to hit the cinemas on July 7.