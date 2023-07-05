72 Hoorain Lands In Another Trouble, Complaint Filed Before Censor Board To Ban Movie

Two days ahead of its release, 72 Hoorain has landed in another big trouble. A complaint has been filed against the movie before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s directorial. The complaint also as the censor board to review its certification given to 72 Hoorain.

The Complainant claimed that the film includes content that maligns the image of the Muslim community, thereby promoting communal discrimination. Besides this, the Complainant also stated that it is disheartening to witness a continuous trend in the Bollywood industry where religion is targeted for the sole purpose of earning monetary profit. “This practice is highly detrimental to our society and fosters an environment of religious prejudice and disharmony," the complaint mentioned.

However, the Complainant also explained that while it is important to respect the principles of freedom of speech and expression, it is equally important to ensure that these rights are not misused to propagate hatred or harm any religious community.

The Complainant also argued against the portrayal of women in the film’s poster and alleged that it their objectification ‘can have a detrimental impact on society’. “It reinforces harmful notions that prioritize physical appearance over character, talent, and achievements, thereby perpetuating a culture that devalues women and promotes gender inequality," the complaint added.