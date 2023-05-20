777 Charlie To Soon Turn 1: Some BTS Moments Go Viral

Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie, which was released last year, won the hearts of cine-goers with its touching story about a bond between a man and a dog. It was one of the big pan-India Kannada releases of 2022 that propelled the industry to new heights. The movie will soon complete one year, and recently some throwback photos of the pre-release press meet for the movie went viral. The official handle of the page has tweeted the pictures. In the first picture, the whole team of Charlie 777 is seen, along with the dog Charlie, posing for the press. In the next photo, Rakshit Shetty is seen playing with Charlie. In another picture, actress Sangeetha Sringeri is seen holding a microphone in front of Charlie in the press meeting. In the last photograph, the whole team, along with the crew members, are seen together. “It’s been a year since this heartbeat called 777 Charlie made a movement for us and many. Thank you for pouring in love for the 777 Charlie trailer ever since its release."



777 Charlie is directed by Kiranraj K. and revolves around a man who enjoys living his home-to-factory-to-home routine of smoking, drinking beer, and eating Idlis alone. This happens for some time until he meets a female labrador named Charlie, who soon brings about a change in his cynical views towards life. The movie was produced by Paramvah Studios and also featured Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and Aniruddh Roy in pivotal roles. The film overall depicts the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray Labrador.

However, 777 Charlie was announced way back in September 2017 and got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was mainly shot in various locations across Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir. 777 Charlie was released in cinemas worldwide on June 10 last year and received critical acclaim. The performances and emotional weight was highly praised. According to reports, the movie, which was made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore, earned over Rs. 105 crore globally. The movie also became the fifth-highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of release.